What do PSG, Real Madrid and Inter Miami need? Can Al Hilal and Sundowns still qualify? Al Jazeera explains.

All teams at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 have played two games each, and at the end of matchday two, five clubs have already booked their spots in the tournament’s round of 16.

Famous clubs such as Bayern Munich and Manchester City are among those to clinch qualification, but the likes of European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain still need a final push to seal a place in the knockouts.

Al Jazeera Sport explains which teams are in and which are out, while breaking down the scenarios under which some of the comparatively smaller clubs could squeeze through.

Which teams are in the Club World Cup round of 16?

With two wins out of two and six points in the bag, these five clubs can breathe easy:

Botafogo

Bayern Munich

Flamengo

Manchester City

Juventus

Which teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup?

After losing their first two games, the journey has ended for seven clubs:

Auckland City

Los Angeles FC

Urawa Red Diamonds

Ulsan HD

Wydad AC

Al Ain

Pachuca

What are the tie-breaker rules being used in the Club World Cup?

In case of a tie on points, the teams progressing to the knockouts will be determined on a set of tie-breakers. Should the first step result in another tie, the next tie-breaker will be employed until a winner is decided. These steps are:

Head-to-head winner between the tied teams

Head-to-head goal difference between the tied teams

Head-to-head goals scored between the tied teams

Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)

Drawing of lots

What results do Real Madrid, Inter Milan, PSG, Inter Miami and Chelsea need to progress?

While the Lionel Messi-led side and the four European giants remain favourites to enter the second round of the competition, the following clubs still have some work left to do before they can progress.

Real Madrid: With four points from their first two games – like RB Salzburg – Real sit on top of Group H by edging Salzburg on goal difference. A win against the Austrian team in their final group game will send the Spanish giants through. A draw and a win for Al Hilal over Pachuca will leave all three teams on five points apiece, bringing the tie-break rules into play to determine the top two sides.

With four points from their first two games – like RB Salzburg – Real sit on top of Group H by edging Salzburg on goal difference. A win against the Austrian team in their final group game will send the Spanish giants through. A draw and a win for Al Hilal over Pachuca will leave all three teams on five points apiece, bringing the tie-break rules into play to determine the top two sides. PSG: The European champions have won one and lost one game so far, leaving them with three points and in desperate need of a win in their final Group B game against Seattle Sounders. Six points will seal their spot alongside Botafogo.

The European champions have won one and lost one game so far, leaving them with three points and in desperate need of a win in their final Group B game against Seattle Sounders. Six points will seal their spot alongside Botafogo. Inter Miami: The Miami team made a lukewarm start to the tournament, before beating FC Porto to have a total of four points after two games. They face Group A leaders Palmeiras for a bid to seal their place, which they can do by avoiding a loss.

The Miami team made a lukewarm start to the tournament, before beating FC Porto to have a total of four points after two games. They face Group A leaders Palmeiras for a bid to seal their place, which they can do by avoiding a loss. Chelsea: The English side find themselves in a spot of bother with only three points after a win and a loss. They need to avoid losing to their tough Group D opponents, ES Tunis, who also have the same points, to advance. A draw will be enough for Chelsea on the basis of their better goal difference.

The English side find themselves in a spot of bother with only three points after a win and a loss. They need to avoid losing to their tough Group D opponents, ES Tunis, who also have the same points, to advance. A draw will be enough for Chelsea on the basis of their better goal difference. Inter Milan: The UEFA Champions League runners up were held by Mexican opponents Monterrey in their first game but beat a resilient Urawa Reds side to bag their first win in Group E. Inter face group toppers (on goal difference) River Plate in their last game, where a win would make either side the group leaders, but a draw could bring in a tie-break scenario should Monterrey thrash Urawa in their final game.

Can Al Hilal, Mamelodi Sundowns, Monterrey and ES Tunis still qualify for the knockouts?

Yes, all four clubs have at least two points from their first two games, giving them a promising shot at qualification.

Al Hilal and Monterrey also have two points from their two drawn games. The Saudi club face the ousted Mexican side Pachuca for a chance to score a big win and then hope that their superior goal difference can see them through, irrespective of the result in the other Group H game. Monterrey are in the same boat and will have the same requirements from their game against Urawa.

The Sundowns have lit up the Club World Cup with their skills and colourful celebrations, but it will not be fun and games when they play Brazil’s Fluminense for a chance to qualify. A win, resulting in six points, will be enough for the South African club, but a draw, leading to four points, might kick them out as German giants Borussia Dortmund, on four points, are highly unlikely to lose against Ulsan in their last Group F match.

ES Tunis are in a straight winner-goes-through shootout with Chelsea, as a draw will not be enough for the Tunisian club, given their poorer goal difference.

Which other teams still have a chance to enter the round of 16?