India led England by 96 runs on the second innings after three days of an enthralling Test series opener at Headingley.

India bowled out the hosts for 465 at tea on Sunday to eke out a six-run first-innings lead, and was 90-2 in its second bat when rain stopped play a half-hour early.

Opener Lokesh Rahul was 47 not out with captain Shubman Gill beside him on 6.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was nipped out by Brydon Carse for 4, and not long before play ended for the day, Sai Sudharsan fell to Ben Stokes for the second time in the match, on 30.

Harry Brook led England’s batting effort on the day, riding his luck from 0 to 99 when he was out hooking straight to the fielder at deep backward square leg.

Brook was in control of partnerships of 51 with Stokes, 73 with Jamie Smith and 49 with Chris Woakes. But when he was out at 398-7, England trailed India by 73. India would have expected to wrap up the tail with the new ball only five overs old.

But fast bowling allrounder Woakes and batter Carse smashed India for 55 runs off 44 balls, and India needed to give star pacer Jasprit Bumrah a fifth spell to finally end England’s innings.

Bumrah took the last two wickets to finish with 5-83, his 14th Test five-for and 12th five-for away from home, tying Kapil Dev’s India record.