Juventus destroy Al Ain 5-0 in FIFA Club World Cup after Trump visit

Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao each score two goals hours after the Italian team visit the White House to meet the US president.

Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao have both bagged braces as Juventus have hammered Al Ain 5-0 in their Club World Cup opener in Washington, DC.

The Italian giants, who sent a delegation to visit United States President Donald Trump at the White House earlier on Wednesday, cruised to the top of Group G above Manchester City, who beat Wydad AC in an earlier fixture.

Some Juventus players and staff were asked by Trump, whom they presented with a club shirt, whether they thought a woman would be able to make their first team.

Trump was making a point against transgender athletes, but Juve general manager Damien Comolli replied that the club had a “very good women’s team”.

The Juventus players stayed silent but were far more expressive later in the day, letting their on-field play do the talking as they dismantled the United Arab Emirates’s Al Ain at Audi Field.

Kolo Muani, who extended his loan from Paris Saint-Germain to play in the tournament in the US, opened the scoring after 11 minutes with a towering header from Alberto Costa’s cross.

Igor Tudor’s Juventus doubled the lead 10 minutes later when Conceicao, on loan from Porto, skipped away from one defender in the box before firing home with the help of a deflection.

Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz netted the third after 31 minutes, carving out some space on the edge of the box and drilling in at the near post.

French striker Kolo Muani grabbed his second with a deft finish in first-half stoppage time to pile on the misery for Al Ain.

Kouame Autonne had a goal disallowed for offside for the UAE side before Conceicao struck again, benefitting from another slight deflection.

Kolo Muani might have completed his hat-trick when sent through, but goalkeeper Rui Patricio shut him down well, and Douglas Luiz blasted narrowly off-target late on.

Juventus, who finished fourth in Serie A, are hoping to make up for a trophyless season with success in the Club World Cup.