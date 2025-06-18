Premier League champions Liverpool to play the season’s first match on August 15 when they host Bournemouth at Anfield.

A Sunday afternoon clash between Manchester United and Arsenal is the pick of the matches on the opening weekend of the English Premier League’s 2025-2026 season as Liverpool will begin their title defence by hosting Bournemouth on August 15 .

The Premier League released its fixture schedule for the new season on Wednesday, giving teams and their fans a chance to start planning less than a month since the last campaign finished.

Manchester City, who are eyeing a seventh Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, take a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their season opener on August 16 .

It’s a tricky beginning for Arne Slot’s champions with a trip to Newcastle on the second weekend, followed by a home match against Arsenal – another team in the Champions League – a week later.

Arsenal, who finished second for a third straight year last season, will play Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle in their opening six matches.

Everton bade farewell to their longtime home at Goodison Park at the end of last season, and the first game at their state-of-the-art, 53,000-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be against Brighton on August 23.

Thomas Frank’s first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham will be at home to promoted Burnley on August 16. That comes three days after Frank’s competitive debut with Tottenham, the Europa League champion, against Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

Sunderland’s first Premier League game since the 2016-2017 season is at home to West Ham while Leeds host Everton first after returning to the top flight following a two-year absence.

The new season concludes on May 24.