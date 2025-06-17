Sport|Basketball

Williams, SGA score big as OKC beat Pacers to take 3-2 NBA Finals lead

Oklahoma have one hand on the trophy after a win 120-109 over Indiana, whose star player Haliburton struggled in Game 5.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 16: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Game Five of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 16, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and 10 assists in Game 5 as Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma [Morgan Givens/Getty Images via AFP]
Published On 17 Jun 2025

Jalen Williams erupted for 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Indiana Pacers to score a 120-109 victory and move to within one win of clinching the NBA Finals.

An enthralling Game 5 battle in Oklahoma on Monday saw the Pacers climb out of an 18-point first-half hole to get within two points of the Thunder in the fourth quarter.

But just as Indiana threatened the latest in a series of trademark comebacks, the Thunder found an extra gear with Williams and NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steering the team to a pivotal victory.

The win leaves the Thunder 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series, meaning they can seal the NBA crown with victory in Game 6 in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Williams finished with 40 points, six rebounds and four assists while Gilgeous-Alexander co-starred with 31 points and 10 assists, four blocks and two steals.

“My teammates instil a lot of confidence in me to go out and be me,” Williams said. “And [coach] Mark [Daigneault] has done a good job of telling me to just be myself.”

Williams said Oklahoma City’s experience in Game 1 – when they blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead to lose – had helped them close out victory.

“Tonight was the exact same game as game one, to be honest,” Williams said. “Learning through these finals is what makes this team good and we were able to do that.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 16: Jalen Williams #8 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder high five during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Game Five of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 16, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Jalen Williams, left, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder’s attack against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 [Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images via AFP]

Pascal Siakam led the Indiana charge with 28 points but the Pacers were left sweating on the health of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton after the loss.

Haliburton, whose fitness has been under a cloud since game two of the series, left the game in the first quarter with a right calf problem before returning later in the contest.

The Pacers talisman finished with just four points from a bitterly disappointing outing – all of them coming from free throws – as the Thunder’s vaunted defence clamped down on the Pacers.

“He’s not 100 percent, it’s pretty clear,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “But I don’t think he’s going to miss the next game.

“We were concerned at half-time and he insisted on playing … but he’s not 100 percent. There’s a lot of guys in the series that aren’t.”

