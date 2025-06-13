Tottenham appoint Frank as new manager

Tottenham Hotspur have named Thomas Frank as their fifth permanent manager in six years with the Premier League club confirming they had hired the former Brentford boss on a three-year contract.

He replaces the sacked Ange Postecoglou.

The 51-year-old Dane, who has been in charge of Brentford since 2018 and established them in the top flight, will take charge of a club that will take part in next year’s Champions League after they won the Europa League last month in Bilbao.

“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game,” a club statement said on Thursday.

“He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Australian Postecoglou’s achievement in delivering Spurs’ first trophy for 17 years was overshadowed by a woeful Premier League season, which saw them finish 17th with 22 defeats, their worst campaign since the club were relegated in 1977.

Frank began his coaching career with Denmark’s under-age sides before taking charge at Brondby in 2013, leaving in March 2016, and in December that year joined Brentford as assistant to Dean Smith in the Championship (second tier).

In October 2018 after the dismissal of Smith, Frank was appointed Bees manager.

“From the moment he replaced Dean Smith, he understood what we were trying to build, and his wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence have helped transform the club,” Brentford Director of Football Phil Giles said.

“We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential.”

Frank has been impressive during his time at Brentford, creating a high-scoring side who have punched above their weight since reaching the Premier League in 2021 via the playoffs.

In their four Premier League seasons under Frank, Brentford have finished 13th, ninth, 16th and 10th, and last term, only four teams scored more than their 66 goals.

An eager user of player data, Frank and his backroom staff have proved especially adept at unearthing gems and selling those players on for huge profits, such as forwards Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Said Benrahma plus goalkeeper David Raya

Despite the outgoings, Brentford have managed to remain competitive in the top flight under Frank and last season were in the mix for European qualification.

Forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa scored 39 Premier League goals between them last season, and both could well be Tottenham targets during the close season.

Frank has gained a reputation for his attention to detail, and it is no surprise that his Brentford side scored inside 40 seconds in three successive league games last season.

“We have a kickoff strategy, and we tweak it from game to game. And as a mindset and philosophy, we like to get straight on the front foot and be positive,” Frank said at the time.

He now faces a completely different challenge at Tottenham, and a fast start to his reign will be important to win over fans, who felt Postecoglou should have been rewarded for winning a trophy by being given another season at the helm.

Brentford assistant first-team coach Justin Cochrane, head of athletic performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton are also joining Frank at Spurs along with Andreas Georgson from Manchester United.