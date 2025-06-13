Manager: Pep Guardiola

Star player: Rodri

Fixtures: Wydad (June 18), Al Ain (June 23), Juventus (June 26)

Manchester City endured a season, just passed, unthinkable only a year ago when Pep Guardiola was leading the expensively assembled unit to an unprecedented fourth consecutive English Premier League title.

In 2023, City claimed five trophies in the calendar year, including finally cracking the Champions League to be crowned kings of Europe.

This last season could not have been a more stark contrast as the defence of their title was left in tatters by a run of form unthinkable for a squad, let alone a team, of City’s strength. Guardiola at one stage described his side as “weak and vulnerable” while his side was on a run of one win in 13 games, of which they lost nine. A defeat by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final capped a campaign to forget for the Cityzens.

Would Guardiola be up for the rebuild, and was that what was required? The answer appears to be “yes” to both questions.

Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush were recruited from Lens and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively in January in an immediate response to the downturn in on-field fortunes. It helped in some way with City recovering to secure third spot in the English top flight and Champions League qualification with it.

Three summer signings have since been secured, and more appear to be on the way, while Kevin De Bruyne has been allowed to leave and former club captain – and England international – Kyle Walker could also be on his way.

The FIFA Club World Cup could prove to be the preseason Guardiola needs to kick-start City’s resurgence ahead of the next campaign.

Have Man City ever won the Club World Cup?

City lifted the Club World Cup for the first time as part of their 2023 five-trophy sweep.

Alongside their domestic league and FA Cup double, City won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup before completing a unique set with the defeat of Brazilian side Flamengo in the Club World Cup.

The latter three titles were all firsts for City, who only just missed out on a sixth trophy that year when they were beaten by Southampton in the English Football League Cup final.

Why are Man City in the Club World Cup?

City may have had a season to forget but their qualification for the Club World Cup is based on performances over a four-year period. That time includes the four straight Premier League titles and the Champions League first last season.

They are also the defending champions of the Club World Cup from its older format in 2023.

Who are Man City’s latest signings?

City have moved swiftly to secure the summer signings of defender Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers and forward Rayan Cherki from Lyon while a deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is understood to have been agreed upon, although the official announcement has yet to be made.

How many Club World Cups has Guardiola won?

The Manchester City manager is the most successful coach in Club World Cup history with four wins.

The Spaniard’s first two titles came with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 – and included Lionel Messi, who is lining up for Inter Miami at this edition.

Guardiola then lifted the trophy again with Bayern Munich in 2013 – a third victory in the tournament in five years.

The 54-year-old had to wait a further 10 years for the next title when he lifted the trophy with City in Saudi Arabia in December 2023 to complete the incredible year for the Manchester-based club.

What has happened to Man City’s 115 charges?

While City find themselves in the US for the CWC, they are facing serious charges by authorities back home. Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said City are being “patient” as they wait for the verdict on charges of alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

City were referred to an independent commission in February 2023 over the charges, which the club strongly deny.

The case was heard between September and December last year, but no decision has yet been announced.

“Well, I suppose the only thing I can say is we still don’t have a ruling,” Khaldoon said at the end of May.

“Once there’s a ruling, I’ll be able to speak about it. Until then, we just have to be patient, and it’ll come, and we will talk about it, I promise you, once we have the ruling.”

What could Man City’s punishment be?

City could face a points deduction, a heavy fine or even relegation from the Premier League if they are found guilty.

City were charged with failing to report accurate financial information for nine seasons stretching from 2009-10 to 2017-18, as well as failing to provide full details of former manager Roberto Mancini’s pay between 2009-10 and 2012-13.

They are also charged with failing to provide full details of remuneration in contracts with players between 2010-11 and 2015-16, and with failing to cooperate with the investigation over a period from 2018 to 2023.