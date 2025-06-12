Which team and country has won the most titles? Who is the record goal scorer? Al Jazeera looks back at the tournament.

The 21st edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is set to roll out in the United States on Saturday, June 14, as Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami host Egyptian club Al Ahly in Miami, Florida.

The tournament’s changed-up and expanded format has been subject to debate and criticism, but FIFA and its chief Gianni Infantino remain optimistic about its future as the premier club competition.

Its history, although relatively short, is littered with illustrious champions from across the world.

Here’s a look back at the 25-year history of the tournament:

2000-2006: Brazil rules the first three FIFA Club World Cups

The inaugural edition was an all-Brazilian affair as the country’s top two clubs – Corinthians and Vasco da Gama – contested the final, which was hosted at Rio de Janeiro’s historic cauldron, the Maracana Stadium, on January 14, 2000.

Corinthians emerged victorious as the game ended goalless after extra time and a dramatic penalty shootout saw them win 4-3.

Famous players including Romario (Brazil), Nicolas Anelka (France), Raul (Spain) and Dwight Yorke (Trinidad and Tobago) were part of the tournament.

The tournament was halted for five years due to FIFA’s troubles with finding marketing and broadcast partners.

Upon its resumption in 2005, the Samba Boys once again went on to win the following two editions.

Sao Paulo beat Liverpool 1-0 in the December 2005 final in Yokohama, Japan, and Internacional beat Barcelona a year later with the same scoreline at the same venue.

2007-2011: Beginning of the European reign at Club World Cup

It took the star-studded AC Milan team of the 2000s to break the Brazilian hold on the tournament as Kaka, Filippo Inzaghi, Alessandro Nesta and co beat Argentina’s Boca Juniors 4-2 in Yokohama to take the title to Italy.

The following years saw Manchester United (2008), Barcelona (2009 and 2011) and Inter Milan (2010) keep the title within Europe.

2012: A Brazilian break

Corinthians returned to the fore with their second title in a low-scoring tournament that ended with a 1-0 scoreline in the final between the Brazilian side and the then-European champions Chelsea.

2013-2023: A decade of European dominance

Spain’s two biggest clubs – Barcelona and Real Madrid – reigned supreme in the 2010s and early 2020s as they shared six of the 11 titles won by European teams during that period.

Germany’s Bayern Munich were crowned twice, in 2013 and 2020, and the rest of the three titles were won by three different English clubs.

Who has won the most FIFA Club World Cup titles?

Real Madrid has won five titles.

The Los Blancos won their first Club World Cup trophy in 2014 and then went on a treble-winning spree from 2016 to 2018.

Their most recent win came in 2022, when they beat Saudi club Al Hilal 5-3 in the final in Morocco.

Who are the past winners of the FIFA Club World Cup?

2000: Corinthians

2005: Sao Paulo

2006: Internacional

2007: AC Milan

2008: Manchester United

2009: Barcelona

2010: Inter Milan

2011: Barcelona

2012: Corinthians

2013: Bayern Munich

2014: Real Madrid

2015: Barcelona

2016: Real Madrid

2017: Real Madrid

2018: Real Madrid

2019: Liverpool

2020: Bayern Munich

2021: Chelsea

2022: Real Madrid

2023: Manchester City

Who has scored the most goals at the FIFA Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo has represented two teams – Manchester United and Real Madrid – and has scored the most goals, seven, in his eight games at the tournament.

FIFA chief Infantino tempted Ronaldo to add to his tally by switching to a Club World Cup 2025 participant team from Al Nassr, but the Portuguese superstar wouldn’t have it.

Who is the most successful manager at the FIFA Club World Cup?

Pep Guardiola has won the trophy on four occasions with three different clubs. He was the manager of the famous “tiki-taka” Barcelona side of the late 2000s and early 2010s that won the title in 2009 and 2011.

Guardiola then took his golden touch to Germany’s Bayern Munich, with whom he won in 2013. And finally, in 2023, the Spanish manager took his Manchester City team to their first Club World Cup title.

Among the other players on the list, Messi and his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez have scored five goals each. Both have the chance to add to their respective tallies and surpass Ronaldo in the 2025 edition.

Which country has the most Club World Cup winners?

Spain. The two La Liga giants have won eight titles between them.

Brazil and England are second on the list with four titles each, while Germany and Italy have two apiece.