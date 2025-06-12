Australia edge South Africa as bowlers dominate at WTC final

Australia lead South Africa by 218 runs after wickets tumble again on Day Two of World Test Championship final.

Australia took the upper hand in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s, ending Day Two on 144-8 in their second innings with a lead of 218 runs after wickets tumbled freely again.

A gripping contest of fluctuating fortunes seemed to be heading for a decisive third day as defending champions Australia looked to set an imposing target for South Africa to chase.

Australia had two second-innings wickets in hand at stumps on Thursday, having survived a torrid spell of bowling with Alex Carey leading the charge with a late flurry of runs after South Africa had threatened to dismiss them cheaply in their second innings.

Fourteen wickets fell on the second day, for a total of 28 over the two days, as some brilliant bowling made for an absorbing contest.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led the way with six wickets, speeding through the South African batting lineup as they were dismissed for 138, in reply to Australia’s first innings 212.

The day started with some resistance after South Africa were 43-4 overnight. They advanced to 121-5 at lunch with Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham putting on 64 runs for the fifth wicket.

Advertisement

Bavuma was the only player to fall in the morning as he drove the Aussie skipper into the covers and was caught by a diving Marnus Labuschagne for 36.

Cummins then took control after lunch to return the best bowling figures by a test captain at Lord’s, as his 6-28 gave Australia a 74-run first-innings lead.

He induced a South African slump by taking two wickets in four balls to remove Kyle Verreynne leg before wicket for 13 and Marco Jansen without scoring.

Cummins’ fifth wicket was Bedingham, caught prodding at the ball to offer an edge that went through to wicketkeeper Carey, ending an innings of 45 off 111 balls. He was South Africa’s top scorer in the innings.

After Keshav Maharaj was run out for seven, Kagiso Rabada was the last South African wicket to fall, well caught in the deep by a forward-diving Beau Webster for Cummins’s 300th test wicket.