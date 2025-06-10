From icons Messi and Haaland to rising star Estevao, Al Jazeera picks the 10 best footballers at the competition.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off in the United States when Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami take on Egypt’s Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.

High-profile players and breakout stars from the best leagues in the world will compete in the monthlong club tournament.

Here’s a look at our top 10 players who are set to light up the competition:

⚽ Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

A record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Messi is expected to steal the limelight at the Club World Cup.

The 37-year-old forward and captain of Inter Miami will be looking to guide the MLS side to the Club World Cup title in front of their home fans during their debut at the tournament.

Making 25 appearances in his full debut season for Inter Miami, Messi scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists, leading them to the MLS Supporters’ Shield triumph in 2024. In the ongoing MLS season, he has made 20 appearances and scored 15 goals.

The forward, who will turn 38 during the tournament, has put Inter Miami in the spotlight since his arrival at the club in 2023.

⚽ Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

France forward Mbappe joined Real Madrid in 2024 and grabbed the headlines during his first season at the Spanish club, finishing as La Liga’s top scorer with 31 goals.

Advertisement

With 43 goals in 56 matches in all competitions in 2024-25, Mbappe also became Real Madrid’s top goal scorer in a debut campaign, surpassing Ivan Zamorano (37 goals in 1992-93) and Cristiano Ronaldo (33 goals in 2009-10).

To top off a promising debut season, in which he won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 26-year-old will look to get his hands on the Club World Cup, which Real have won a record five times.

⚽ Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

The Brazilian is another Madrid player expected to create havoc on the field.

The 24-year-old scored 21 goals and had 15 assists in 52 matches in all competitions for the Spanish giants, who finished second in the league.

Vinicius, who signed with Real at the age of 17, is regarded as one of the most exciting talents and was seen as an unlucky runner-up at the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

⚽ Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Kane enjoyed the best phase of his career during the 2024-25 season, winning his first major title as Bayern Munich were crowned the Bundesliga champions.

The 31-year-old also made Bundesliga history as the first player to finish as the top scorer in both his first two seasons, netting 26 goals in Bayern’s title-winning campaign.

Advertisement

Kane, who captains England, said his individual achievement marked the “perfect end” to a “brilliant season” with the Bavarians.

The Englishman will be key to Bayern’s chances of lifting their third Club World Cup title, having last won in 2020.

⚽ Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland found the net 31 times in 44 appearances for City in 2024-25 as Pep Guardiola’s side finished third in the Premier League. While they qualified for the Champions League for 2025-26, Haaland was upset at the club’s failure to win a fifth league title in a row, calling it “a horrific season”.

Looking to move on from the disappointment, the Norwegian will be aiming to win the Club World Cup for the first time with City, having missed their 2023 triumph due to injury.

The 24-year-old striker, known for his relentless pursuit of goals, was the third highest goal scorer in the Premier League’s last season with 22.

⚽ Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

French forward Dembele played a vital role in PSG’s dominant performance en route to the 2024-25 Ligue 1 title as the Parisian club finished a whopping 19 points clear at the top.

Advertisement

Dembele chipped in with 21 league goals in 29 appearances, finishing as the top scorer for the first time. The 28-year-old was also named the Ligue 1 Player of the Season.

With eight goals in the Champions League, Dembele also enjoyed a stellar season in Europe, finishing the campaign by winning the continent’s premier club competition.

PSG will count on Dembele to score more goals and help them land their fifth trophy of the season, having already completed a domestic treble of the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and French Super Cup.

⚽ Estevao (Palmeiras)

A rising star of Brazilian football, Estevao was Palmeiras’s top performer in 2024, achieving 13 goals and nine assists, as they finished second in the Brazilian Serie A.

The 18-year-old left-footed winger, known for his dribbling and pace, will be joining the English club Chelsea in the 2025-26 season, having agreed on a deal in June 2024 reportedly worth $75m.

Having emerged as one of the most exciting talents in South America, Estevao will represent Palmeiras for the final time at the Club World Cup after they insisted on a clause in the deal with Chelsea to ensure his participation in the competition before he heads to Stamford Bridge.

⚽ Salomon Rondon (Pachuca)

Venezuelan Rondon was Mexican club Pachuca’s top scorer during Liga MX Clasura 2024-25 with 10 goals and three assists. The 35-year-old striker, who previously played for West Bromwich Albion, was also part of Pachuca’s run to the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, which they lost to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Veteran Rondon, his nation’s all-time leading scorer, is a valuable player on the Mexican club, having scored 36 goals in 67 appearances for them in all competitions since his arrival in January 2024 on a free transfer.

⚽ Miguel Borja (River Plate)

Colombia’s Borja is a reliable forward for River Plate, having scored 11 goals during Liga Profesional 2024 in Argentina.

The 32-year-old has made more than 100 appearances at the club and has 60 goals to his name. He also won the Argentinian Primera Division with River Plate in 2023.

At the Club World Cup, South American giants River Plate will rely heavily on Borja to find the net as they make their tournament debut.

⚽ Jhon Arias (Fluminense)

Another Colombian to look out for is the versatile and talented Fluminense winger Arias. The 27-year-old scored 14 goals in 51 matches across all competitions for the Brazilian Serie A club in 2024 as they finished 13th in the 20-team league.

In 2023, Arias was a key figure in the Fluminense side that won their maiden Copa Libertadores title. The same year, he also won the Bronze Ball when Fluminense reached the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Arias’s primary position is on the right wing, but he can also play on the left as well as an attacking or central midfielder.