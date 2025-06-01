Opener scores 107 off 46 as Pakistan chase 197 with seven wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare for 3-0 series win.

A nerveless century from Mohammad Haris has led Pakistan’s chase of 197 runs to win the third T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh and complete a 3-0 series win in Lahore.

Having won the first two matches after choosing to bowl first, Pakistan asked the visitors to bat first in the third match on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan’s eastern metropolis.

Given a tricky target of 197, Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan – their highest scorer in the second T20I – in the first over to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

While the Pakistan of old may have crumbled under the pressure of losing a quick wicket, the new-look side under young captain Salman Agha and freshly-appointed coach Mike Hesson kept up their scoring rate.

Saim Ayub and Haris formed a 92-run partnership as they took on the Bangladeshi bowling attack to maintain a high scoring rate and keep the target within sight.

Ayub was dismissed in the 10th over by Tanzim Hasan Sakib after scoring 45 runs off 29 balls, but by then, Haris had taken on the role of the main hitter and kept the big shots coming.

The wicketkeeper-batter hit seven sixes and eight fours in his 46-ball 107, which kept Bangladesh out of contention for most of Pakistan’s innings.

He was all smiles as he accepted the Player of the Match award and said that despite not performing well for Pakistan in the recent past, he kept working hard.

“I tried to learn from my mistakes and didn’t want to waste this opportunity that I got to play in this series,” he said.

Haris added that he batted with the simple plan of “see ball, play ball” and didn’t want to play any unnecessary shots.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s innings had got off to a swift start when Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan overpowered Pakistan’s opening bowlers Ayub and Faheem Ashraf.

They set up an opening stand of 110, but the Bangladeshi batting lineup derailed soon after Tanzid’s departure in the 11th over.

Despite starts from captain Litton Das (22 runs) and Towhid Hridoy (25 runs), the Tigers were unable to maintain the scoring rate set by the openers.

A total of 196-6 in 20 overs ensured the home team faced some pressure when they came out to bat, but Pakistan’s array of attacking batters disregarded scoreboard pressure and took their team home with 16 balls to spare.

Pakistan captain Salman, who was on the pitch with Haris when the winning runs were scored, said he was delighted with his team’s consistency.

“We want to test ourselves where things become difficult, and we wanted to chase to put the boys under pressure,” Salman explained after the match.

The 3-0 series sweep was Pakistan’s first since 2021.