Los Angeles FC secure final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a thrilling extra-time winner by Denis Bouanga against Club America.

Gabon forward Denis Bouanga scored late in extra time, and Los Angeles FC (LAFC) dramatically secured the final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Club America in a play-in match.

Igor Jesus tied it for LAFC in the 89th minute on Saturday night, slipping through traffic and converting a header for his first goal with his new club.

After 24 tense minutes of extra time, Bouanga jumped into the play and fired home a deflected shot from the top of the penalty area in the 115th minute, setting off a wild celebration at BMO Stadium and sending LAFC to their first FIFA Club World Cup.

LAFC will join English club Chelsea, Brazil’s Flamengo and Tunisia’s ES Tunis when group play begins in two weeks across the southern United States.

LAFC’s victory is extraordinarily lucrative for the Major League Soccer (MLS) power, guaranteeing at least $9.55m in prize money for making the tournament field. The club also has a chance at nearly $100m more in prize money from FIFA’s nearly $1bn pool.

Brian Rodriguez put Club America ahead midway through the second half by converting a penalty kick against his former team, but Las Aguilas fell short in front of thousands of supporters.

One spot in the 32-team Club World Cup was open because FIFA disqualified Mexican side Leon under its rules against participation by multiple clubs owned by the same entity. Leon and Pachuca are owned by the same group, and Leon lost its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport four weeks ago after attempting to change its ownership structure.

Second-half thriller

With a stadium full of raucous fans supporting both teams, LAFC and Club America were cautious in the first half, putting just one shot on target apiece.

Rodriguez beat Hugo Lloris from the spot in the 64th minute, capitalising on a penalty awarded following a video review of Mark Delgado’s risky, spikes-up challenge on Erick Sanchez.

Rodriguez, who came on as a half-time substitute after recovering from injury recently, spent parts of four seasons with LAFC from 2019 to 2022 before the Uruguayan winger moved to America for a hefty transfer fee.

LAFC got moving offensively when Olivier Giroud came on as a second-half substitute. The French star nearly tipped home a pass in the box in the 81st minute, but Luis Malagon thwarted him. LAFC cranked up their late pressure behind Bouanga and Giroud.

Jesus, the 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder, finally beat Malagon with a header in the box.

Lloris stopped a point-blank chance for Javairo Dilrosun in the second half of extra time shortly before Bouanga’s winner.

Tickets for the match were distributed equally between the clubs’ supporters, and Club America have a large fan base in Los Angeles, where Mexican teams and players are greeted with massive support whenever they visit. Club America fans mobbed the south stands at BMO Stadium 90 minutes before kickoff, while LAFC’s famed North End crowd was packed.

Both sections set off fireworks and smoke bombs after kickoff, underlining the remarkable atmosphere and giving a taste of what is to come in June and July.

The largest Club World Cup to date will be held across the US as a precursor to the FIFA World Cup’s return to North America in 2026. Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders have already qualified from MLS, while Pachuca and Monterrey have qualified from Liga MX.