Al Jazeera takes a look at the fourth El Clasico of the season, and one that is set to be pivotal for the LaLiga title.

Who: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

What: Spanish Copa del Rey

Where: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain

When: Sunday at 4:15pm local time (14:15 GMT)

LaLiga leaders Barcelona will look to extend their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to seven points when the teams meet in the Spanish top flight on Sunday.

With only four games to play of the domestic season in Spain, victory for Barca would put one hand on the title that Real won last season.

It would also cap a season of dominance for the Catalan club over their fierce rivals.

Al Jazeera looks through all the talking points and news before the final El Clasico of the season.

What has happened to Real’s Champions League and LaLiga defence?

Real Madrid’s season appeared disastrous a few weeks ago, but if Carlo Ancelotti’s side can finally beat rivals Barcelona in Sunday’s Clasico, their title defence will be resuscitated.

A victory for Real would narrow the gap to one point with three games to play.

Madrid were left licking their wounds after a Champions League quarterfinal thrashing by Arsenal, and coach Ancelotti is poised to depart at the end of the season, but it could yet be with a major trophy in his hands.

What happened to Barcelona’s quadruple hopes?

Barcelona’s European dream ended at the hands of Inter Milan on Tuesday, no doubt brightening spirits in the Spanish capital.

With Barcelona’s quadruple dream crushed by Inter, should Madrid defend their title, they could even classify their season as a success.

What have Barcelona won this season?

The Catalans have already secured the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, both of which they won by beating Real Madrid in the final.

What happened in the last El Clasico in LaLiga?

Barcelona were 4-0 winners at Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the LaLiga season in October.

Robert Lewandowski put the visitors two up early in the second half at Santiago Bernabeu. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha completed the scoring.

Combined with the two cup victories, Barcelona have netted 12 goals across the three games so far.

Barca have conceded only four, with Hansi Flick’s side outplaying Madrid on each occasion.

What has Ancelotti said before the match?

“We will have a great opportunity, we have to prepare well – it’s an almost decisive match,” said Ancelotti.

Reflecting on the Copa del Rey final, which went to extra time, Ancelotti added, “The last match was competitive, we were very close to winning and I don’t think we have to invent a lot of new things [tactically],” said Ancelotti.

“We have to try and play a serious game, and we will do so with all the confidence in the world.

“Despite all our problems, the fact we are here and we can fight in this match is something beautiful.”

Will Ancelotti give Guler another go?

Last weekend against Celta Vigo Ancelotti also afforded Turkish 20-year-old Arda Guler a rare start, and he impressed in midfield, providing impetus which the retired Toni Kroos gave last season, as Madrid won a LaLiga and Champions League double.

Guler also impressed as a substitute in the Copa final and Ancelotti may start him at the Olympic stadium this weekend.

“At Madrid, you have to suck it up on the bench before you become an indisputable start in this team – Arda has the profile of a player who could be a starter at Madrid,” said Ancelotti.

“He sucked it up on the bench, he didn’t get annoyed and he has evolved … he’s not the same Guler from last September.”

What has Flick said before the match?

A home defeat on Sunday would not be the death knell for their title bid but would ramp up the pressure on Flick’s young, relatively inexperienced charges.

“[We] have to go on, we have five days to prepare and we want to win it,” said the German coach after the loss in Milan in one of the all-time classic Champions League semifinals.

“[This defeat] must wake up the hunger to win the title, this is important for me.”

What are Barcelona’s remaining fixtures?

Barcelona make the short trip to cross-city rivals Espanyol on Thursday before entertaining Villareal next Sunday in their final home fixture of the campaign.

The season finale sees Barca head to Bilbao on May 25, to face Athletic Club, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United on Thursday.

What are Real Madrid’s remaining fixtures?

Real entertain Mallorca on Wednesday before travelling to Seville next Sunday.

Their final game of the season is home to Real Sociedad.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is absent with a hamstring injury on Thursday.

Striker Robert Lewandowski returned to the bench against Inter following a leg injury.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will be challenged for a starting place by first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is back after a long injury layoff.

Predicted Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Eric, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Pedri, de Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Real Madrid team news

Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao have been ruled out for the remainder of the season and have been joined on the sidelines by, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo, however, is set to return from illness.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe