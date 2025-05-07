Australian driver Jack Doohan has been axed by Alpine, giving Franco Colapinto five races to impress on his F1 return.

The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team confirmed that Argentine driver Franco Colapinto would replace Jack Doohan for the next five races, starting at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old Doohan, son of Australian MotoGP great Mick, failed to score a point in six races this season and one at the end of 2024.

“We have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre (Gasly) for the next five races,” said executive advisor Flavio Briatore on Wednesday, who is set to take over as team principal after Ollie Oakes resigned.

“We continue to support Jack at the team, as he has acted in a very professional manner in his role as a race driver so far this season.

“The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options.”

Alpine signed Colapinto from Williams as a reserve driver before the start of the season. He raced nine times for Williams last year as replacement for American Logan Sargeant and scored five points, with a best finish of eighth in Azerbaijan.

“I want to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to drive competitively for the next five races,” the 21-year-old Colapinto said. “I have stayed sharp, and I am as ready as possible … I will do my best to get up to speed quickly and give it my all to deliver the best possible results alongside Pierre.”

Doohan said he would always be grateful to the team for giving him a shot at Formula One.

“Obviously, this latest chapter is a tough one for me to take because, as a professional driver, naturally I want to be racing,” he said.

“For now, I will keep my head down, keep working hard, watch with interest the next five races and keep chasing my own personal goals.”