Sport|Football

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son called up by Portugal Under-15s

Eldest son of the football legend follows in his father’s footsteps by making a Portuguese junior national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his eldest son Cristiano Jr react.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr greet the crowd during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 3, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images]
Published On 7 May 2025

Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called up to play for the Portugal Under-15 squad for the first time.

The 14-year-old plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia – the same club as his father.

Ronaldo, 40, the all-time leading men’s scorer in international football with 136 goals, shared the squad list on social media with the message: “Proud of you, son!”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies, News Agencies

