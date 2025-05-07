Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son called up by Portugal Under-15s

Eldest son of the football legend follows in his father’s footsteps by making a Portuguese junior national team.

Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called up to play for the Portugal Under-15 squad for the first time.

The 14-year-old plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia – the same club as his father.

Ronaldo, 40, the all-time leading men’s scorer in international football with 136 goals, shared the squad list on social media with the message: “Proud of you, son!”