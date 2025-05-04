Mbappe keeps Real Madrid’s LaLiga hopes alive in Celta Vigo thriller

Madrid see off late comeback by Celta to stay within four points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, whom they visit in next weekend’s El Clasico.

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Real Madrid held off Celta Vigo with a thrilling 3-2 win to stay within sight of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, whom they face next weekend.

After the Catalans scraped a comeback win at Valladolid on Saturday, Madrid survived a late Celta fightback a day later to maintain the four-point gap ahead of next Sunday’s Clasico.

Defending champions Madrid, in second place, were left clinging on at the Santiago Bernabeu against a Celta side seventh and hoping to qualify for European football next season.

Madrid’s Champions League defence crumbled and Los Blancos were also beaten in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona last week, but Los Blancos are still hopeful of overhauling Hansi Flick’s side in LaLiga.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side came into the game with a spate of defensive injuries, but after riding out an early wave of Celta chances, took control, with 20-year-old Turkish Arda Guler pulling the strings.

With Rodrygo out with illness, the youngster started in his stead and took full advantage.

Guler directed a spectacular overhead effort wide of goal in the opening stages, showing his ambition has no limits.

Former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso headed just over and then forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois, as Celta threatened.

Aurelien Tchouameni headed over when well-placed at the other end, as Madrid stifled the visitors.

Madrid opened the scoring through Guler after 33 minutes, when the playmaker cleverly worked some space in the box and then brilliantly curled a strike past the reach of Vicente Guaita.

Mbappe doubled Madrid’s lead after 39 minutes at the sharp end of a rapid breakaway.

Courtois saved well from Borja Iglesias and immediately Madrid thrust forward, with Bellingham setting Mbappe free down the right.

The French superstar ruthlessly lashed past Guaita from just inside the area.

Just three minutes into the second half, Mbappe struck again for his 24th league goal of the season, putting him one behind the top scorer, Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Guler was the creator, playing in the striker with a perfectly-weighted ball, and Mbappe finished low with a stroke of his left boot.

It seemed the game was won for Madrid, but Javier Rodriguez pulled Celta back into it with a finish from close range after a corner.

Lucas Vazquez blocked Pablo Duran’s backheeled effort on the line, but Rodriguez was on hand to pounce.

Iago Aspas’s introduction off the bench for the Galicians immediately gave them more attacking impetus, and he produced a superb pass for Williot Swedberg to slot a second past Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper had his heart in his mouth a few minutes later as Duran’s shot slipped out of his hands and could have squirmed across the line behind him if it had not slowed to a stop on the grass. But Real were able to see off the late pressure to ensure the win.

If Madrid had dropped points, it would have allowed Barcelona to lift the title next weekend with a Clasico victory.