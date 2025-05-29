Inter Milan and PSG clash for the first time in Europe’s premier club competition.

What: UEFA Champions League final

When: Saturday, May 31, 9pm (19:00 GMT)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Who: Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Inter Milan (Italy)

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season concludes at the dazzling Allianz Arena in Munich as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) meet three-time champions Inter Milan in the final of Europe’s premier club competition.

PSG will be appearing in just their second Champions League final, having lost their first to German side Bayern Munich in 2020.

For PSG manager, Luis Enrique, it is just the latest chapter in his record of climbing to new highs – first from release by Real Madrid, as a youngster, and then by winning the 2015 title treble at Barcelona as a coach, the club where he also made his name as a player.

Road to the final

PSG, backed by owners Qatar Sports Investments, booked their place in the Champions League final earlier in May. The Paris-based side beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Parc des Princes, winning their semifinal tie with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

Inter Milan beat Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate, with the second leg in Italy going to extra time despite the Spanish club leading in injury time in normal time.

How did PSG and Inter fare in their league seasons?

Inter Milan finished second in Serie A in a dramatic final round showdown with Napoli, who began the final day with a one point advantage.

Once Napoli won their final game against Cagliari to seal the league title, Inter’s title charge was over, despite a hard-fought 2-0 win against Como.

PSG were dominant in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season, wrapping up the domestic title by an incredible 19 points – and that was despite slacking off towards the end of the season with three straight winless matches to end their campaign.

Their last outing, however, was the French Cup final, which resulted in a 3-0 win against Reims last Saturday.

Which French forward will prevail?

PSG’s gifted French forward, Ousmane Dembele, overcame a slow start to the season to reel off one of the greatest offensive performances in Europe this season.

In 50 appearances this season, the 27-year-old Dembele scored 32 goals – and he was huge part of an incredible 30-match unbeaten league run by PSG.

Inter Milan’s French international Marcus Thuram has netted 18 goals in 52 appearances this season.

Son of Lilian Thuram, a legendary French World Cup winner, Marcus was born in Italy, where his father was representing Parma at the time.

The 27-year-old has scored twice for France in 29 appearances for his country, and has proved a fine foil for Inter’s top scorer this season, Lautaro Martinez.

Where will the final be played

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Munich Football Arena.

The 75,000 seat venue, better known as Allianz Arena, is the home of current German Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

It’s the first time a German venue has held the Champions League final since 2012.

Have PSG ever played Inter?

This will be the first time that Inter and PSG meet in a competitive fixture.

The teams last played in a preseason friendly on August 1, 2023 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. Inter won the contest 2-1 with Stefano Sensi scoring the game-winner in the 83rd minute.

Why did star player Hakimi leave Inter for PSG?

Current PSG defender Achraf Hakimi last played for Inter Milan in the 2020-21 season.

The Spanish-born speedy right-back, widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, was a casualty of Inter’s huge cost-cutting drive caused, in large part, by the financial debts attributed to the COVID-19 shutdown period.

Hakimi appeared in 37 matches for the Italian giants, scoring seven goals and racking up eight assists as Inter won their first domestic league title since 2010.

Team News: PSG

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Enrique has a fully fit squad to choose from, no doubt boosted by the fact that PSG wrapped up the French top flight with six games to spare – thereafter managing the players’ workloads in the run-up to the final.

Team News: Inter Milan

Out: None

Doubtful: Bisseck (knee), Pavard (ankle), Zielinski (muscular)

Inter pushed champions Napoli to the wire in Serie A – which concluded last Friday – so will inevitably feel heavier in the legs.

Inter fullback Benjamin Pavard and striker Lautaro Martinez are both expected to be fully fit, with the latter having returned to the bench in recent matches.

“My wish is to have everyone available on Saturday evening,” Inzaghi said. “We’re going to approach the final in the best possible way.”

Possible lineups:

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Inter Milan: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram

Form guide

PSG (all competitions, most recent first):

W-W-W-W-L

Inter Milan (all competitions, most recent first):

W-D-W-W-W

What the managers had to say

Luis Enrique, PSG manager: “It’s Inter Milan’s second final in three years. They’re ready. They’ve not made too many changes to their side. It’s a team that dominates from set pieces. It’s up to us to go into the final in the right frame of mind.

“We’ve grown a lot this season and the players have progressed a lot. I think the strength of the team is the most important thing. You learn something every day after many years of experience as a coach, and I’m improving all the time with this group.”

Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan manager: “The players did something extraordinary. We played four amazing games against two world-class teams like Bayern and Barcelona. It was great to celebrate this achievement [reaching the final] here with our fans.”

What is the prize money