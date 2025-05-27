Cristiano Ronaldo may have played his last game for Al Nassr after social media post signals exit from the Saudi club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated he could leave Al Nassr after declaring that a “chapter is over” hours after the Saudi Pro League finished.

“This chapter is over,” Ronaldo cryptically wrote on social media late on Monday, with a photo of him in an Al Nassr shirt.

“The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

The 40-year-old Portuguese forward joined Al Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United, and his contract with the Saudi club ends this summer.

A special transfer window runs from June 1 to 10 to allow the 32 clubs involved in the FIFA Club World Cup to sign players.

Al Nassr failed to qualify for the Club World Cup, unlike fellow Saudi side Al Hilal.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino last week said “there are discussions” over the former United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon superstar playing at the enlarged tournament in the United States starting on June 14.

Al Nassr lost in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League last month to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale and finished third in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo was the league’s top goal scorer with 24.

Last year, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he could end his career with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo’s great rival, Lionel Messi, will play at the Club World Cup with Inter Miami.

During a recent interview with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino said: “And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup.

“There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup … who knows, who knows.”