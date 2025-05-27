Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal signs new six-year contract

Spanish teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has signed a new six-year deal with Barcelona, the Catalan football club have announced.

The 17-year-old was an integral part of Barcelona’s domestic treble-winning season and helped to guide Spain to the Euro 2024 title.

Barca won La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey this season, which dethroned Real Madrid in the league, while also defeating their fierce rivals in the finals of both the cup competitions.

Yamal, who came through the ranks of the club’s famed La Masia academy, has quickly become renowned for his dribbling, playmaking and goalscoring.

The Barca-born forward scored the decisive goal to clinch his side’s 28th Spanish league title in a 2-0 victory at crosstown rival Espanyol in mid-May.

In 2031, Lamine Yamal is only gonna be 23. 😳 pic.twitter.com/TPNgRloGaH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 27, 2025

Barca, who are managed by former German national team coach Hansi Flick, also reached the semifinals of the Champions League, where they were eliminated after extra time by Inter Milan.

Yamal scored 18 goals in the past season, and his tally of 13 assists was a league best in the Spanish top flight.

The winger, who can play on either flank, played a significant role in Spain’s 2-1 win against England in the final of the European Championship last summer. He also scored in the 2-1 semifinal victory against France.

Barcelona handed Yamal, who turns 18 in July, his debut in April 2023, and he has already made 106 appearances for the team.

“In 2031, Lamine Yamal is only gonna be 23,” the club said in a post on social media platform X, in a statement regarding how far the player, who joined his hometown club at the age of seven, has come.