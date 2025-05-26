A late scoring binge by Karl-Anthony Towns allowed New York Knicks to beat the Indiana Pacers for the first time this playoff series.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and collected a game-high 15 rebounds to help the New York Knicks notch a crucial 106-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Indianapolis.

The big fourth quarter marked just the second time a New York player scored 20 points in a quarter in a playoff game, and in the process, it kept the Knicks in the series. Jalen Brunson set the franchise record with 21 in a quarter against the Pacers in Game 1 of last season’s conference semifinals.

“When I got a chance to do what I do in the fourth, I was going to make sure I seized the opportunity,” Towns said on Sunday. “I just wanted to go there to give our team a chance to win. I’m just happy I was able to do that.”

Towns flirted with overheating when he scored 15 points in the first 3:58 of the quarter to give New York an 87-85 lead. But his offensive explosion was the fuel the Knicks needed.

“KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] is a very gifted scorer,” New York coach Tom Thibodeau said of Towns, who played him for fewer than 28 minutes in Game 2’s 114-109 loss. “He can score three levels – he’s comfortable at the 3-point line, he’s comfortable putting it on the floor, and he’s comfortable playing back to the basket. As long as he stays aggressive, it’s a huge plus for us.”

New York will attempt to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2 on Tuesday night at Indianapolis.

“Unpredictable,” Brunson said of the series. “Obviously, no lead is safe. Both teams are going to fight until the buzzer.”

Brunson scored 23 points despite 6-of-18 shooting but made all 10 free throw attempts for New York, which recovered from a 20-point, second-quarter deficit. OG Anunoby had 16 points and Mikal Bridges added 15 for the third-seeded Knicks.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 points and Myles Turner had 19 for fourth-seeded Indiana, which opened the series with two road victories. Pascal Siakam had 17 points and TJ McConnell tallied 12 for the Pacers, who had just 42 second-half points.

“We didn’t do a good enough job of continuing to play fast,” Haliburton said. “I felt I did a poor job of keeping pace in the game, especially in the fourth … A 42-point half isn’t us.”

Knicks’ rally late

New York’s comeback was reminiscent of the Eastern Conference semifinals when the Knicks rallied from 20-point deficits in each of the first two games in Boston to earn victories en route to eventually winning the series in six games.

Indiana led most of the game but needed two free throws apiece from Turner and Siakam to tie the game at 98 with 1:37 left. Brunson hit a runner 20 seconds later to put New York back ahead.

Josh Hart made two free throws with 19.6 seconds left for the Knicks before Haliburton answered with two foul shots with 9.7 seconds left to pull Indiana within 102-100.

Brunson hit two free throws to make it a four-point margin with 8.1 seconds left, and Hart wrapped it up with two of his own with 2.6 seconds remaining.

New York trailed by 15 late in the third quarter and by 80-70 entering the fourth quarter, but Towns came racing out of the gates in the fourth quarter.

A three-point play by Towns gave the Knicks the 87-85 advantage at 8:02 of the quarter, the team’s first lead since the first quarter.

Towns raised his final-quarter tally to 20 points when he drained a 30-foot, step-back 3-pointer while double-covered to give the Knicks a 94-90 lead with 5:10 remaining.

The Knicks made 43.6 percent of their shots in the game and were 11 of 32 from behind the arc.

Indiana shot 44.2 percent from the field, including the shaky 5-of-25 from 3-point range. The Pacers were stellar in transition with a 16-2 edge in fast-break points.

But Indiana were outscored 36-20 in the final quarter when they could not slow Towns.

“He made some big plays for them,” Siakam said of Towns. “We couldn’t get stops when we needed them. And offensively, we didn’t have our usual pop. We didn’t have the ball movement that we usually do.”

The Pacers held a 58-45 halftime lead. Indiana ran off 13 consecutive points in the second quarter to land their biggest lead. Haliburton capped the spurt with a 3-pointer and a steal for an easy dunk to make it 55-35 with 3:20 to go in the half.