Messi, Inter Miami rally to draw against Philadelphia Union in MLS

Late goals by Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia allow Inter to split the points on the road against Philadelphia Union.

Inter Miami have fought back from 3-1 down to grab a 3-3 draw at the MLS Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia Union, thanks to a stoppage-time leveller from substitute Telasco Segovia.

Israeli forward Tai Baribo scored twice for Philadelphia on Saturday to give them the two-goal advantage, but Lionel Messi gave Miami hope with an 87th-minute free kick before Segovia’s dramatic 95th-minute goal grabbed the point for Inter.

Quinn Sullivan, called up this week by Mauricio Pochettino to the US national team squad, fired Philadelphia ahead in the seventh minute with a sweet strike after Miami’s defence failed to close down.

Baribo made it 2-0 with an instinctive finish in the 44th minute as Miami’s defensive troubles continued.

The visitors got a foothold in the game in the 60th minute when Noah Allen floated in a cross from the left that was met by a firm header from Argentinian Tadeo Allende.

But Philadelphia restored their two-goal cushion when, from a long throw, Miami were unable to clear and Jean-Jacques Danley pounced on the loose ball and Baribo fired home.

Messi beat Union keeper Andrew Rick with a characteristically well driven free kick for his sixth goal of the season three minutes from the end of regulation time to set up a frantic finale.

Jovan Lukic hit the bar from inside the box early in stoppage time as Philly looked to wrap up the win, but they were left crestfallen in the fifth minute of stoppage time when, after good work from Messi, Segovia pounced and blasted home.

While the result was a welcome sign of character from Miami, they remain with just one win in their past eight games in all competitions, having conceded 23 goals.

Javier Mascherano’s side are sixth in the Eastern Conference and the former Barcelona and Argentina midfielder praised his team’s response.

“We showed character, personality. It was another difficult start of the game for us because in the beginning, we conceded the goal, … but the guys showed they want to fight to get out of this situation,” the Miami coach said.

“We are in a bad trend but with a lot of spirit to come back to be the team we were at the beginning of the season,” he added before demanding better from his back line.

“We cannot concede every single corner kick and every single throw-in and give opponents opportunities to score. … We need to be more focused in those situations,” Mascherano said.