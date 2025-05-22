Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dead at 65

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who inherited the National Football League team from his father in 1997 to become the NFL’s youngest club owner, died on Wednesday.

During his long-time association with the team, Irsay also became the youngest general manager in Colts franchise history when he was named GM in 1984.

According to the statement, Irsay died peacefully in his sleep, less than a month before his 66th birthday.