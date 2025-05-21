Five Valladolid fans receive suspended sentences and are fined for racist chants against Real Madrid’s Vinicius in 2022.

Five people have been handed prison sentences for racially abusing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a match in a landmark first ruling in Spain to condemn racist insults in a football stadium as a hate crime, La Liga says.

On December 30, 2022, Brazil international Vinicius was subjected to abuse in Real’s 2-0 win away to Real Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

The Provincial Court of Valladolid on Wednesday imposed on the five offenders a year in prison and fines ranging from 1,080 euros ($1,226.12) to 1,620 euros ($1,836).

The prison sentences were suspended on the condition they do not commit any offence in the next three years, and they are also not allowed to attend any matches in the same period.

“Thanks to the efforts of LALIGA, which filed the complaint and initially acted as the sole private prosecution – later joined by the player Vinicius and Real Madrid, as well as the Public Prosecutor’s Office – this exemplary ruling has been achieved,” La Liga said in a statement.

“This judicial decision represents an unprecedented milestone in the fight against racism in sport in Spain, where, until now, rulings had addressed conduct against moral integrity with a racial aggravating factor.

“The fact that this ruling explicitly refers to hate crimes associated with racist insults reinforces the message that intolerance has no place in football.”

Prison sentences of less than two years for nonviolent crimes in Spain rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.

In June, three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months in prison for insulting Vinicius with “shouts, gestures and chants referring to the colour of his skin”.

In September, a fan who racially abused Vinicius and Villarreal player Samuel Chukwueze in two games at Mallorca in 2023 was found guilty and handed a suspended prison sentence.

The aggressor had a 12-month sentence suspended after apologising in a letter to Vinicius and undergoing antidiscrimination training and was also banned from stadiums for three years.