Tears streamed down Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s face during an emotional farewell to his captain Kevin De Bruyne, who closed the curtains on an illustrious 10-year career at the Etihad Stadium.

City had just beaten Bournemouth 3-1 on Tuesday in a crucial penultimate Premier League game that saw them climb to third in the table, but the night was all about De Bruyne, whose game was his last at the Etihad in a sky-blue City shirt.

A post-game video tribute featured former City teammates including Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho, Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart and Leroy Sane.

“Congratulations for your career, it was an honour to play with you, I wish you all the best my friend, of course you are a legend at Manchester City. And me too. See you bro,” Aguero said.

“Everyone was there, it was so, so nice,” Guardiola said. “Ten years is a lot of games, a lot of titles, a lot of moments. Today summarised a little bit how much love was there.”

De Bruyne announced last month he would leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, but also said he was surprised they did not offer him a new deal.

“It’s a sad day. He will be missed,” Guardiola said. “On the other side, I think it was a lovely day for him to make again a contribution to achieve that victory that is of massive importance.”

The Belgian, who won 16 trophies in his 10 seasons at City, also matched a Premier League record for chances created, topping the standings alongside former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas on 846, according to Opta Sports.

Asked if he is irreplaceable, Guardiola said: “There are players who are irreplaceable, of course, so difficult to do. It’s not about how much they provide in goals or assists or incredible steals. (It’s) the connection, the way you play, and year by year, provide for this club that the people love.”

The club announced after Tuesday’s game that they would erect a statue of De Bruyne outside the Etihad.

“It means I will always be part of this club,” the 33-year-old told the stadium full of supporters who stayed to watch the post-game tributes. “I’ll always represent a small piece of that.

“I think after 10 years it was about time somebody let me talk a bit and it’s time to say goodbye. I will be back but we love you and see you soon.”