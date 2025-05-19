Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami had one of their worst performances of the season, losing at home to their Florida rivals.

Lionel Messi’s frustration grew as Inter Miami’s miserable run continued with a 3-0 loss at home to Orlando City in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Florida derby defeat on Sunday leaves Miami with one win from their last seven games in all competitions. They have slipped to sixth in the Eastern Conference, with Orlando leapfrogging them.

Messi had just two shots on target and scuffed a free-kick as his form slumped with that of his team.

“Now, we’ll truly see if we’re a team in difficult times, because when everything’s going well, it’s very easy,” Messi told Apple TV.

“When difficult times come, that’s when we have to be more united than ever, be a true team, and pull ourselves together,” he added.

Messi questioned the refereeing, but in truth, the loss had little to do with officiating and much to do with shambolic defending, a disjointed midfield and a punchless attack led by the rapidly fading Luis Suarez.

Orlando grabbed the lead in the 43rd minute with a goal of absurd simplicity. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese launched the ball downfield, and Luis Muriel ran clear and slotted past Oscar Ustari.

The visitors were getting plenty of joy from going direct against a Miami backline, which was all at sea. Argentinian Martin Ojeda should have done better when he found himself clear on goal, but blasted over.

Miami’s veteran keeper Ustari made a fine double save, but then the 38-year-old found himself to blame for Orlando’s second goal.

The ball fell to Marco Pasalic on the edge of the box, and his low shot went through the hands and legs of Ustari to double the Orlando lead.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano threw on attacking players in a bid to retrieve something from the game, but it was in vain.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Duncan McGuire broke down the left, and his low cross was slotted home by Icelandic forward Dagur Thorhallsson to wrap up an impressive performance from the visitors.

Miami have conceded 20 goals in their last seven games, with their only victory coming against the New York Red Bulls on May 3.

Mascherano said the first goal changed the game.

“I’d say for 25 or 30 minutes, we had it completely under control playing in the opponent’s half, but this is how it is, clearly. I’m not going to deny what the result is,” he said.

Miami’s MLS campaign was going well until their exit in the Concacaf Champions Cup at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps. Mascherano admitted the team’s morale had been hit.

“Clearly, something has happened where the team has lost a lot of confidence. We have had a drop in level, individually and collectively, and it’s clear one way or another – we have tried with different schemes, different names, and still today, we are hurting. We will keep trying to find a way.”