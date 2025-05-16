Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at England’s showpiece cup final as Man City look to end a terrible year on a high.

Who: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

What: English FA Cup final

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

When: Saturday at 4:30pm (15:30 GMT)

Follow Al Jazeera Sport's live text and photo commentary stream.

Manchester City and Crystal Palace go head-to-head for the FA Cup in a final that has captured the imagination the world over since its inception.

English football’s showpiece cup final has been a tale of a team from any level – even non-professional – rising to the top to take down the giants of the game.

The Eagles of South London are no minnows in this story, but their opponents are as big as they come in the global game.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at a showdown that carries great weight for both teams in the world’s oldest cup competition.

Why is the FA Cup so important to both finalists?

History beckons for Crystal Palace against a Manchester City side that have one final shot at avoiding a rare trophyless season under Pep Guardiola.

Twice FA Cup runners-up, Palace have never won a major trophy in their 119-year history.

The Eagles sense this may finally be their time up against a City side far from their former glories of Guardiola’s trophy-laden reign.

What is Crystal Palace’s form?

Palace warmed up for the Wembley showpiece by cruising to a 2-0 win at Tottenham last weekend to equal their record of 49 Premier League points with two games of the season to spare.

The south London club finished in the top 10 for the first time in the Premier League era last season after just a few months under Oliver Glasner.

Another top-half finish looks unlikely, but progress has continued under the Austrian thanks to their FA Cup heroics, including a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Champions League quarterfinalists Aston Villa in the last four.

Who is Crystal Palace’s key player?

Eberechi Eze is the main man for City to fear with five goals in his last four games.

But he is one of just four England internationals that reached the final of Euro 2024 likely to start for Palace on Saturday alongside Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

“It means everything,” said Eze on the prospect of delivering the club’s first taste of silverware.

“We know what it means to the fans, to the club. We’re going to give everything that we’ve got to put ourselves in the best position.

“We’re confident. We know that we’ve just got to do what we do and be the best version of ourselves, and we’ve got the chance of beating any team.”

Victory would also secure entry to one of Europe’s major club competitions for the first time in Palace’s history, with a place in the Europa League at stake.

What is Man City’s form?

City’s laboured display in drawing a blank at bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend gives Palace even more reason to believe they can lift the cup.

However, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in 10 games, including a 5-2 demolition of Palace in the Premier League last month despite falling 2-0 behind.

Will this be De Bruyne’s dream send-off?

City’s fightback at the Etihad Stadium in the last encounter between the clubs was prompted by Kevin De Bruyne rolling back the years.

The Belgian has just three games left as a City player after a glorious decade in Manchester and will be aiming to add one more to his 14 major honours with the club.

“He has had an incredible time at Manchester City,” said City’s top scorer Erling Haaland.

“It is ridiculous how many trophies he has won. Hopefully he will get one more trophy.”

Manchester City’s road to the #EmiratesFACup Final 🩵 pic.twitter.com/SJuPAXbyyE — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 14, 2025

Why has City’s season been ‘horrendous’?

After an unprecedented four consecutive English top-flight titles, City find themselves battling just to secure a top-five Premier League finish and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Anything other than victory would cap what Haaland described as a “horrendous” campaign for a squad of serial winners.

City have not ended a season without a trophy since Guardiola’s first at the club in 2016/17.

“It is a good habit to reach Wembley and always important to win trophies. We have the FA Cup final to play for and in a horrific season we still managed to do this,” added the Norwegian.

What was Palace’s finest FA Cup moment?

Palace’s extraordinary and eventually heartbreaking 1990 campaign was their finest hour in the competition.

The semifinals and final(s) that year were arguably the most dramatic in the competition’s long and storied history and remain the emotional high and low point of every Palace fan who watched them.

Palace were struggling in the top flight after promotion and had been humiliated 9-0 by Liverpool early in the season.

In the Cup they were hardly pulling up trees either, beating lower league Portsmouth, Huddersfield Town, Rochdale and Cambridge United to reach the semifinals for the first time since they lost to Southampton as a third division team in 1976.

Facing runaway champions-elect and FA Cup holders Liverpool again in the semis look an insurmountable barrier and an Ian Rush goal had the Reds ahead at halftime at Villa Park.

Things then went crazy as Mark Bright and Gary O’Reilly gave Palace a shock lead. Two goals in two minutes put Liverpool back in front, only for Andy Gray to stun the odds-on favourites in the 88th minute to force extra time.

Amazingly, it was Palace who snatched victory in the 109th minute via Alan Pardew, who would later manage the club.

The cup final itself, against Manchester United, went to a replay after a stunning 3-3 draw in the first encounter.

United won the next match 1-0 with a goal from defender Lee Martin, which handed a young manager by the name of Alex Ferguson his first trophy as boss of the Red Devils.

How many FA Cups have City won?

City are seven-time winners of the cup, with their first victory coming in 1904 against Bolton Wanderers.

Their last win was a 2-1 victory against their fierce rivals Manchester United in 2023.

Head-to-head

This is the 74th meeting between the two teams in a fixture dating back to 1921.

Palace were 2-0 winners in an FA Cup meeting in the third round that year.

City stormed back in the next meeting between the clubs – once again in the FA Cup – beating Palace 11-4 in February 1926.

Overall, City have claimed the spoils on 39 occasions and the Eagles soaring to victory after 17 of the meetings.

Palace haven’t recorded a win in their last seven encounters with City, who have won four in that time.

Man City team news

Haaland is expected to start after making his comeback from six weeks out injured at Southampton last weekend.

Rodri continues his slow return to full fitness, but with an eye on the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in June, the cup final appears to have come too soon for a start.

Crystal Palace team news

Midfielder Adam Wharton has returned to full fitness following an ankle injury.

It means the Eagles have a fully fit squad to choose from.