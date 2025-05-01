Fan falls from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park during Pirates game

A baseball fan at the Pirates-Cubs game fell over the outfield wall and landed on the playing field.

A baseball fan fell from the 21-foot (6.4-metre) Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

The man was tended to for approximately five minutes before being removed from the field.

Numerous players were seen saying prayers or taking a knee. Pittsburgh Public Safety posted on X that the man was in critical condition and that police were investigating.