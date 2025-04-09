Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated for Oklahoma City in a game where Lakers’ star Luka Doncic was ejected late in the contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 136-120 in a hard-fought battle that saw Luka Doncic controversially ejected in the fourth quarter.

Two days after suffering a 27-point defeat to the Lakers, the number one-ranked Thunder avenged that loss thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander’s 13th 40-point game of the season on Tuesday, with Jalen Williams adding 26 and Luguentz Dort scoring 17.

The contest pivoted on the fourth-quarter incident that led to the Lakers’ Slovenian star Doncic picking up a second technical foul and being removed from the game.

Doncic was ejected following a one-handed jump shot, which put the Lakers 108-107 up with 7:40 minutes remaining after officiating crew member JT Orr judged he had been verbally abused by the 26-year-old guard after making the basket.

Doncic protested, arguing he had merely been responding to a fan at courtside who had heckled him, but the decision stood and clearly rattled the Lakers, allowing the Thunder to seize the initiative and pull away for the victory.

Advertisement

“It was a great game that unfortunately didn’t get the finish that I think every basketball fan would want because of some decision-making on some individuals’ parts,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

LeBron James, who finished with 28 points, was at a loss to explain teammate Doncic’s ejection.

“I don’t know why the ref was taking it personal,” James told reporters. “The ref took it upon himself to think it was versus him. The game was just weird as hell after that.”

Doncic insisted he had not been trash-talking Orr. “It was nothing to do with the ref, so I didn’t really understand it,” Doncic said. “It was tough, but you know that’s on me too. I can’t let my team down like that.”

The Lakers remain in third place with a 48-31 record and need to win two of their remaining three regular season fixtures to lock in third seeding in the Western Conference playoffs.