The two retired professional baseball players were among more than 90 people who died when a roof collapsed at a Dominican Republic nightclub.

Former major leaguers Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco have died due to injuries suffered in a mass casualty event at a nightclub on Monday night in the Dominican Republic.

Dotel was reportedly alive when rescue crews located him and at least seven others from the wreckage of a roof collapse at Jet Set, a popular nighttime destination in Santo Domingo, which killed at least 58 people and injured more than 160, per local authorities.

But authorities said on Tuesday evening that Dotel was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital after being rushed there for treatment of serious injuries.

Less is known about Blanco, but his death was confirmed when Major League Baseball (MLB) released a statement about the tragedy on Tuesday night.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

Several MLB teams, including the Houston Astros, one of Dotel’s 13 MLB clubs during his career, released a statement Tuesday afternoon following confirmation of his death.

“We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals that passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic last night,” the statement read.

“Dotel spent five seasons (2000-04) of his outstanding, 15-year Major League career with the Houston Astros. While in Houston, he was one of the top relievers in all of baseball and was a significant part of a dominant bullpen that included Hall of Famer Billy Wagner and All-Star Brad Lidge. A workhorse, Dotel’s club-leading 159 appearances in 2002-03 combined were second in the Majors in that span, during which he posted a 2.15 ERA.”

Prior to the start of Tuesday’s home game, the New York Mets observed a moment of silence in Dotel’s memory and a brief statement.

“We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic.”

Dotel also pitched for the crosstown Yankees, who recognised his contributions to the franchise.

“The Yankees mourn the passing of former Yankees pitcher Octavio Dotel and extend our deepest condolences to Octavio’s family, friends and loved ones. Our hearts are with all those impacted by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic,” the team said.

MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez, who is from the Dominican Republic, was the first to report the apparent rescue of Dotel and others. He later reported that Dotel died in transport to receive medical treatment.

“Tragic event: After the authorities saved him alive from the rubble of the nightclub, former MLB player and World Series champion Octavio Dotel has been declared dead at the hospital. A great human being and lovely person, much strength to his family. We, your friends, will miss you very much,” Rodriguez reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the roof collapse was not immediately known.

Dotel, 51, was a Santo Domingo native who pitched with 13 teams in a career from 1999-2013. He had a career record of 59-50, an ERA of 3.78 and 109 saves in 758 games (34 starts).

He won the 2011 World Series as a member of the St Louis Cardinals.

Blanco, 43, appeared in 56 games for the Washington Nationals in 2005, his only season in the majors.

Nelson Cruz played for eight MLB teams from 2005-23 and was a seven-time All-Star.