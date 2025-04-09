Sport|Football

Barcelona hit Dortmund for four in Champions League quarterfinal

Barcelona set sights on Champions League progress with 4-0 home win in quarterfinal first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 9, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Dortmund [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
Barcelona claimed a commanding 4-0 home win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Raphinha recorded a goal and an assist on Wednesday, leaving the Catalan club in a strong position to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

Lamine Yamal also scored as Barcelona dealt a hammer blow to the German side’s hopes of advancing.

The return match is next Tuesday at Dortmund, who were last year’s runners-up in the final against Barcelona’s fierce rivals, Real Madrid.

“We played very well, but we can’t be thinking about the semifinals yet,” Lewandowski said. “We scored four goals at home, but we still have the return leg to play.”

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 09: Raphinha of FC Barcelona heads the ball across goal before team mate Robert Lewandowski scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 09, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)
Raphinha of Barcelona heads the ball across the goal before his teammate Robert Lewandowski scores his team’s second goal [Pedro Salado/Getty Images]

Raphinha added to his Champions League-leading tally by poking the ball into the open net in the 25th minute for his 12th goal in the competition this season. He then helped set up Lewandowski’s first goal of the night in the 48th.

Lewandowski scored his 11th Champions League goal with a one-timer in the 66th before Yamal closed the scoring in the 77th.

The 36-year-old Lewandowski has scored 14 Champions League goals after the age of 35, two more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski had scored 17 of his 105 career goals in the Champions League for Dortmund over three seasons, from 2011-14.

The Polish striker, who is also the Spanish league’s leading scorer this season with 25 goals, has 40 goals this season.

“In my head, I always want to be helping the team with my quality and my goals,” Lewandowski said. “A striker always needs to be thinking about scoring goals, and when the team plays well, it becomes easier for me.”

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 09: Raphinha of FC Barcelona scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 09, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Raphinha of Barcelona scores his team’s first goal [David Ramos/Getty Images]

Raphinha has scored in each of Barcelona’s last four Champions League knockout stage matches, with seven goals in that span.

He entered the match with 11 goals, one more than Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

Also Wednesday in the quarterfinals, a wonder goal from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia upstaged a brilliant curling shot from teammate Desire Doue as Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa 3-1.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

