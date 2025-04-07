With the NBA playoffs approaching, LA Lakers make a powerful statement by demolishing Oklahoma City Thunder, the team with league’s best record.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers produced a devastating display of long-range shooting to score a surprising 126-99 blowout over the No.1 ranked Oklahoma City Thunder.

A heavyweight showdown between the Western Conference leaders and the third-placed Lakers was effectively settled in the first half, as Los Angeles rattled in 15 three-pointers – a franchise record – to open up a 78-56 lead at the end of the second quarter.

The Lakers never looked like surrendering that hefty double-digit cushion as they closed out a comfortable win to silence the Oklahoma City home crowd.

The win saw the Lakers edge closer to securing one of the four remaining automatic playoff spots in the West after already-qualified Oklahoma City and Houston.

The Lakers poured in 22 three-pointers across the game, with Doncic responsible for five of them. Austin Reaves had four three-pointers in his 20-point haul, while LeBron James added 19 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City scoring with 26 points on an off-night for the Thunder, who shot just 43 percent from the field while making only 12-of-37 three-pointers.

James said the Lakers had been determined not to let up after making a fast start against the Western Conference leaders.

“Between them and Cleveland, they’re the best teams in the NBA,” James said. “They’re the number one team in the West so you can’t let up no matter what the score is — they’re always going to make a push. That’s why they are where they are at this part of the season.

“So it’s a really good win for us and we can build off it… we’re just trying to build our habits right now, going into the final stretch of the year.”

Reaves believes the result augured well for the final week of the regular season, which reaches its conclusion on April 13.

Six teams are battling for four playoff spots in the West, from the third-placed Lakers (48-30) down to the eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies (46-32).

“It’s huge,” Reaves said. “The way the standings are, you can go from third to eighth in the snap of a finger. So for us to come in and play such a good team the way we did tonight is big. Hopefully we can build on that momentum.”

The teams will meet again on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder scored fewer than 100 points for the first time since November 15.