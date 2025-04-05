Barcelona held by Betis, miss chance to extend LaLiga lead over Real Madrid

LaLiga league leaders Barcelona are held at home by Real Betis after Madrid are beaten by Valencia.

Barcelona were held at home by Real Betis to a 1-1 draw as the Spanish LaLiga leaders failed to fully capitalise on a shock defeat for Real Madrid earlier in the day.

The defending champions were beaten 2-1 in Spain’s capital on Saturday by a Valencia side who recorded their first away win of the season.

The shock result for Madrid was softened hours later when Hansi Flick’s side extended its lead to only four points, with both teams having played 30 games.

There are eight rounds left of the LaLiga season, including a Clasico in May.

In a matchup of the hottest teams in LaLiga, Betis rallied to pull level and then withstood a second-half onslaught at Barcelona.

Gavi Paez drilled a low strike home after a nice set-up by Ferran Torres to give Barcelona the lead in the seventh minute.

Fifth-placed Betis levelled through Natan’s header 10 minutes later, and goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel and former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra turned back a slew of shots by the hosts to split the points.

Advertisement

“It’s clear, if we had won, we would be further ahead, but this is football,” Gavi said about missing the chance to move six points clear. “We had our chances, but couldn’t convert and leave with a bitter taste in our mouths.”

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted following the defeat by Valencia that the defence of their title is now under serious pressure.

The Italian added that his players will not give up on their LaLiga aspirations.

“It is much harder now to fight for the league, but we only have one idea and that is to fight until the end because we still have a chance after this game,” Ancelotti said.

Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals, while Real Madrid take on Arsenal on Tuesday.

Also in LaLiga on Saturday, Celta Vigo won at Mallorca 2-1, while Alaves won at Girona 1-0.