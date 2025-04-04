Sport|Cricket

Real Madrid’s Mbappe and Rudiger clear for Champions League but both fined

Real Madrid pair cleared to play against Arsenal in their Champions League quarterfinal after UEFA issues suspended bans.

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 1, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe walks to the substitutes bench before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is the second highest scorer in LaLiga this season [Juan Medina/Reuters]
Published On 4 Apr 2025

Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger have been fined by UEFA but escaped bans from the Champions League quarterfinals over “indecent” postgame celebrations in the previous round.

Mbappe and Rudiger were both given a suspended one-game ban for “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”, UEFA said on Friday.

Both are subject to a one-year probationary period.

Madrid plays at Arsenal on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger celebrates with teammates after the match [Juan Medina/Reuters]

The charges followed Madrid players celebrating a penalty shootout win over city rival Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 on March 12.

Video clips circulating on social media showed Mbappe grabbing his crotch on the field.

UEFA said Rudiger was fined 40,000 euros ($44,000) and Mbappe 30,000 euros ($33,000). A third Madrid player, Dani Ceballos, was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) with no suspended ban.

UEFA said no charges were made against Vinicius Junior, who also had been under investigation.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

