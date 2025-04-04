Real Madrid’s Mbappe and Rudiger clear for Champions League but both fined

Real Madrid pair cleared to play against Arsenal in their Champions League quarterfinal after UEFA issues suspended bans.

Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger have been fined by UEFA but escaped bans from the Champions League quarterfinals over “indecent” postgame celebrations in the previous round.

Mbappe and Rudiger were both given a suspended one-game ban for “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”, UEFA said on Friday.

Both are subject to a one-year probationary period.

Madrid plays at Arsenal on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The charges followed Madrid players celebrating a penalty shootout win over city rival Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 on March 12.

Video clips circulating on social media showed Mbappe grabbing his crotch on the field.

UEFA said Rudiger was fined 40,000 euros ($44,000) and Mbappe 30,000 euros ($33,000). A third Madrid player, Dani Ceballos, was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) with no suspended ban.

UEFA said no charges were made against Vinicius Junior, who also had been under investigation.