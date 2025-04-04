Al Jazeera’s preview as Barcelona attempt to move six points clear in LaLiga when they face Real Betis on Saturday.

Who: Barcelona vs Real Betis

What: Spanish LaLiga

Where: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain

When: Saturday at 8pm (18:00 GMT)

Follow Al Jazeera Sport‘s live text and photo commentary stream.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona’s 21-game unbeaten run will face a test on Saturday when they host Real Betis – a side who have already stunned the Catalans’ Madrid title rivals Real and Atletico.

Al Jazeera takes a look at a match that could upset Barca’s form book.

How are Barcelona and Real Madrid faring?

Barca are top on 66 points, three ahead of Real Madrid and nine clear of Atletico. Real and Barca are both chasing three trophies but the pacesetters are favourites to win LaLiga as the only team in Europe’s top-five leagues yet to lose in 2025.

Why do people think Betis can upset Barca?

Barca’s next opponents Betis are on a six-game LaLiga winning streak and have been the surprise package this term.

They denied Real Madrid a chance to go top with a 2-1 win in March after ending Atletico’s 10-game unbeaten run in October.

Advertisement

Barcelona were held 2-2 at Betis in the reverse fixture in December but thrashed Manuel Pellegrini’s side 5-1 to knock them out of the Copa del Rey in January.

Sixth-placed Betis are level on 47 points with Villarreal in fifth and trail fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao by six as they push for a European spot while also bidding to win the Conference League.

Hansi Flick when asked about the treble ☘ pic.twitter.com/qHPNS6s7Ou — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2025

What do Barcelona say before Betis test?

“We are not unbeatable because we have lost some matches (before),” Barcelona midfielder Pedri said. “There are things to improve, and we must be self-critical. But we are in great form and full of confidence.

“I think high pressing is something that defines us. That forward line, the intensity we play with, staying calm on the ball … The attackers make the difference, and it shows.”

What are Barca’s treble chances?

Barcelona’s attacking prowess stands out as they top LaLiga’s scoring chart with 82 goals – 20 more than Real Madrid.

If Barca are to claim a treble – in boss Hansi Flick’s debut season – they will likely need to beat Madrid at least twice, in the Copa del Rey final on April 26 and in LaLiga in May. There is also the potential of a “Clasico” in the Champions League final.

Real have failed to beat their rivals in LaLiga so far this season, drawing both of their fixtures with Atleti and suffering a 4-0 humiliation at home to Barca. They had to go through the playoffs to reach the Champions League knockout rounds.

🔥 @lewy_official is the first #LALIGAEASPORTS player to score 25 goals in the first 28 games of a season since Lionel messi for @fcbarcelona in 2018/19 campaign (29 goals). pic.twitter.com/dYXwP3uIiy — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) April 4, 2025

Advertisement

Flick plays down Barca’s treble chances

“I know everyone wants us to talk about the final, it’s a ‘Clasico’, I get that, but I don’t live in the past or in the future and our focus should be Betis, who are our next opponents in LaLiga,” Flick told a news conference.

“Yes, we are in a great moment but I’ve been in this business enough time to know how everything can change in a heartbeat, so we need to keep focused.

“Dreaming is allowed but first we need to work really hard and stay focused so we can keep that dream alive.”

Who are Real Madrid and Atletico playing?

With nine league games remaining, second-placed Real will look to keep pace on Saturday when they host 15th-placed Valencia, who sit four points above the drop zone.

Third-placed Atletico will try to rediscover their early-season form when they visit mid-table Sevilla on Sunday. Atletico’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid was followed this week by defeat in the Copa del Rey by Barcelona as Diego Simeone’s side’s winless run stretched to three matches, with fans fearing a fourth straight season without a trophy.

Barcelona team news

Lamine Yamal faces a late fitness test due to a cut suffered to his foot in the win against Girona.

Dani Olmo, Marc Casado, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all remain absent due to injuries.

Real Betis team news

Isco is suspended due to his accumulation of yellow cards this season.

Marc Roca is set to miss out once more due to a foot injury.