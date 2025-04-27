Liverpool ‘truly deserve’ to be Premier League champions, van Dijk says

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield to claim the Premier League title with four games to spare.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says winning the Premier League title is an achievement the club would never take for granted after the Merseysiders thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to secure a 20th top-flight crown in front of a roaring Anfield.

Liverpool’s victory on Sunday gave Arne Slot’s side an unassailable 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with four games left in the season as they clinched the title for only the second time in the Premier League era.

“It’s special, and it’s something that we don’t take for granted. It’s amazing what today was,” van Dijk told Sky Sports as the players took a lap of honour around Anfield.

“A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week. We got the job done, and we truly deserve to be champions of England.

“[It’s] the most beautiful club in the world. I think we deserve all of this. Let’s enjoy the next couple of weeks and let it sink in.”

Liverpool first lifted the Premier League trophy five years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic when the fans were not allowed inside the stadium to celebrate their first league title in 30 years.

This time, however, the fans turned up at a packed Anfield, serenading the players with the club’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“Yeah, I was desperate for them [to be here], of course, for all the fans around the world, for the fans here, but for us as well,” van Dijk said.

“We got two Premier League trophies in five years, so that’s still a good achievement.”

Liverpool had also thrashed Spurs 6-3 in the reverse fixture in December, and as a sea of red welcomed the team bus at Anfield, Slot said they could not let their fans down with the title within their grasp.

“It was clear we couldn’t lose this game. Everyone on the bus said, ‘There’s no way we’re going to lose this game,'” said Slot, who won the title in his debut season at Liverpool.

“They always find a way to win. [I’m] incredibly proud, not only of the players but the people standing here – sport directors, my staff members. We should give them a big round of applause.

“Let’s forget it’s the second [title] in 35 years. It’s the second in five years!”