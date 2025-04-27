Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa shattered the women’s-only world record in winning the 45th London Marathon, while Kenyan Sabastian Sawe made a brilliant tactical decision to demolish a stacked men’s field en route to victory.

The 28-year-old Assefa, silver medallist in the event at last year’s Paris Olympics, pulled away from Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya over the final couple of kilometres after the two had set a blistering early pace on Sunday morning.

She crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds, beating the previous women’s-only record of 2:16:16 set last year in London by Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir, and said the blazing London sun helped, with temperatures approaching 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the race.

“Last year, I did have some problems with the cold,” said Assefa, who was second in the 2024 London race. “My hamstring tightened up towards the end of the race. This year, the weather suited me really well, and that’s why I’m really pleased with the way the race went.

“I was second here last year, and to win here this year is very special.”

Jepkosgei, 31, crossed second in 2:18:44.

The sizzling early pace was too much for reigning Olympic marathon champion and 2024 London winner Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who fell back off the leaders around the halfway mark en route to finishing third in 2:19:00.

The 29-year-old Sawe, who made a stunning marathon debut by winning in Valencia in December, pulled away from the lead pack when the others reached for bottles to refuel with about 10km to go, on his way to crossing in 2:02:27.

“So happy, this is my first time to win a major marathon. I was well prepared for this race, and that’s why it has become easy for me to win,” Sawe said. “It does now give me hope that my marathoning future will be so important to me, and it will be so easy to me.”

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, who shattered the world half-marathon record in February, was second in his marathon debut in 2:03:37, while last year’s winner, Alexander Mutiso Munyao of Kenya, was third in a photo finish with Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands, both crossing in 2:04:20.

It was a Swiss double in the wheelchair events, with Marcel Hug racing to his sixth London Marathon title in 1:25:25 and Catherine Debrunner winning her third women’s title in four years in 1:34:18, missing her own world record by two seconds.

A world record 56,000 runners were expected to participate in the 42.195km race that started at Greenwich Park, snaked along the River Thames before finishing on The Mall.

Among them were Britain’s Alex Yee, Olympic gold medallist last year in the triathlon, who was a respectable 14th in his marathon debut, and Eilish McColgan, who set a Scottish record of 2:24:25 to finish eighth in her debut at the distance.