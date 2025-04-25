Real Madrid shun all pre-Copa del Rey activities after referee for final stages his own news conference on Friday.

Who: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

What: Spanish Copa del Rey

Where: La Cartuja stadium, Seville, Spain

When: Saturday at 10pm local time (20:00 GMT)

Real Madrid boycotted pre-match activities before their Copa del Rey final against rivals Barcelona after the match referee gave an emotional news conference in which he called out Real for criticising the official on their in-house TV channel.

Real said the complaints by Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, which were echoed by the VAR referee appointed to the final, against pressure from the club’s television channel were “unacceptable”.

The Spanish champions boycotted the news conference, the open training in front of the media, the traditional presidents’ dinner and a pre-match photo-call.

“These statements … made in a premeditated manner 24 hours earlier against one of the participants in the final, demonstrate, once again, a clear and manifest animosity and hostility of these referees towards Real Madrid,” the Madrid club said on the eve of Saturday’s cup final in Seville.

A source close to the news agency Reuters said Real saw the news conference as “a clear conflict of interest” and, while they have not asked the Spanish FA (RFEF) to replace the officials, they believe the refereeing team should be changed.

RFEF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Preparations for the final were thrown into chaos when match referee De Burgos gave a news conference in which he cried as he responded to the RMTV video.

The video, released on Thursday, shows what RMTV says is a series of errors made by De Burgos throughout his career.

The release is the latest in a string of edits by RMTV, criticising Spanish officials.

De Burgos expressed his distress during the news conference, stating: “When a child arrives at school and his mates tell him that his father is a thief, it makes you sick.”

He went on to emphasise his integrity and the challenges faced by many officials, in professional football and at the grassroots level.

Barcelona back ref protection

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said on Friday that action should be taken to protect referees due to the pressure they face.

“For me, it’s only a sport. It’s only a game. It’s only football … It is our responsibility to protect not only the players but all the people involved in the game,” Flick told a news conference.

“It’s not nice that happened today. Of course, sometimes on the pitch that are some decisions that are about emotion, but after the match, we should be done with it. Something must be done.”

In February, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) highlighted referees’ concerns about abuse, citing the case of official Jose Munuera Montero, who faced a backlash after issuing a red card to Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

A few weeks earlier, Real had also lodged a letter of complaint against the Spanish referees following their 1-0 defeat by Espanyol.

Barca told to ‘enjoy’ Copa finale

Flick called on his young side to “enjoy” battling rivals Real in the final.

The Catalans are hoping to land a potential quadruple this season, with the Copa their next target after winning the Spanish Super Cup in January against Real Madrid.

In the two Clasicos this season, Barca triumphed 4-0 in LaLiga last October and then 5-2 in the final in Saudi Arabia, but Flick said his team are not necessarily favourites.

“We have to enjoy it, we have a really young team – this is a great experience, playing this final, against one of the best teams in the world,” Flick said.

“A final is different, it’s not about favourites.

“We want to start the match tomorrow, and we want to fight for this title.”

Los Blancos have struggled this season, knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarterfinals, and are four points behind Barca at the top of LaLiga.

Flick’s exciting side are led by dynamic winger Lamine Yamal, only 17, and boast several young players including Pau Cubarsi, Gavi and Pedri.

“I’m surprised by how incredible their mentality is,” said Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo.

“It’s as if we are not playing a final tomorrow, they are so calm … these kids from La Masia [FC Barcelona’s youth academy], it’s surprised me a lot.

“Not just Cubarsi, Lamine, Fermin [Lopez], also [Hector] Fort, everyone … they’re incredible. The guys from La Masia are amazing, they have no fear.”