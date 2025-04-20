Liverpool one win from Premier League title after relegating Leicester City

Leicester go down as Liverpool move to the brink of winning the title with a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool have moved one win away from sealing England’s Premier League title as substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a 1-0 victory at Leicester City, which condemned their hosts to relegation.

Leicester, needing to beat the leaders to stave off relegation for a few more days, were holding their own on Sunday. But Alexander-Arnold fired home in the 76th minute after the ball came to him following a goalmouth scramble.

Liverpool could be crowned champions on Wednesday should Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace.

If the Gunners avoid defeat, Arne Slot’s men have the chance to seal the deal when Tottenham visit Anfield next Sunday.

Leicester have not scored a single goal at home since December as nine consecutive defeats at the King Power have taken Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men down.

A Liverpool cruise seemed in store when Mohamed Salah hit both posts with a glorious chance inside the first two minutes.

But after storming clear of the chasing pack in Slot’s early months in charge to build a near-unassailable lead, Liverpool have slowed in recent weeks as the finish line approaches.

Wilfred Ndidi came close to ending Leicester’s barren run with a low strike that came back off the post.

Liverpool struggled to create from open play in what remained of the first half.

Ibrahima Konate came closest to breaking the deadlock when Ndidi hooked clear his goal-bound header from a corner.

The visitors upped the tempo at the start of the second period. Kostas Tsimikas should have done better when he fired straight at Mads Hermansen.

At the other end, Leicester did finally have the ball in the net, but Patson Daka had fouled Alisson Becker before Conor Coady headed into an unguarded net.

Slot introduced Alexander-Arnold for the final 20 minutes on his return from a five-week absence due to an ankle injury.

The right-back took just five minutes to score his 23rd and potentially last goal for his boyhood club.

Salah and Diogo Jota somehow contrived to hit the woodwork rather than the net from point-blank range as Leicester struggled to clear a corner.

The loose ball broke to Alexander-Arnold, whose shot went straight through the grasp of Hermansen.

Alexander-Arnold ripped off his shirt in a wild celebration in front of the Liverpool fans.

Unlike Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, who have signed new contracts to remain at Liverpool for the next two years, the England international still seems set to depart after reportedly agreeing to the terms of a free transfer move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold refused to talk about his Liverpool future when speaking to Sky Sports after the game.

“These days are always special, scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles – they are special moments that will live with me forever,” he said. “And I’m glad to be part of it.”

Leicester, meanwhile, have had a season to forget. Champions of England just nine years ago, the Foxes have found life back in the top flight far too much of a step up in class after romping to the Championship title last season.

Defender Coady told Sky Sports that the players were “devastated” by the relegation.

“If we look at today, I thought we played and we nullified Liverpool quite well, they’re a world-class side,” he said.

“But if we look back at the season, it hasn’t been anywhere near good enough from a club point of view. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror.”

Leicester join Southampton, whose relegation was confirmed with a record seven games to go, in an immediate return to the second tier.

Ipswich, who are 15 points adrift with five games to go, are set to follow as for the second consecutive season all three promoted sides will fail to avoid the drop.

Earlier on Sunday, Arsenal cantered to a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice and the hosts’ Leif Davis sent off for a dangerous tackle on Bukayo Saka.

Meanwhile, Manchester United slumped to a 15th Premier League loss of the season as Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a 1-0 win at Old Trafford thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s late free kick on Sunday.

Wolves secured their place in the Premier League with their fifth consecutive Premier League under Vitor Pereira lifting them up to 15th and level on points with United, who stay 14th on goal difference.

Chelsea moved up to fifth by rallying to beat Fulham 2-1 with two late goals.