The four-time NBA champion hit 12 three-pointers in the victory as Golden State leapfrogged Memphis in the Western Conference standings.

Stephen Curry scored 52 points and Jimmy Butler added 27 to lead the visiting Golden State Warriors past the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 for their third straight victory, and their 12th in the past 15 games.

Curry made 16 of 31 shots on Tuesday, including 12 of 20 from beyond the three-point arc, and contributed 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

The 37-year-old posted his second 50-point game of the season and moved into 25th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the process. Curry hit two free throws midway through the third quarter to pass Jerry West (25,192) on the list, and he ended the night at 25,205.

Draymond Green had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for the Warriors, who made 28 of 28 free throws.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points and six assists. Jaren Jackson Jr scored 22, Desmond Bane had 19 points and Santi Aldama 18. Rookie big man Zach Edey finished with a career-high-tying 16 boards to go along with 10 points and four blocks.

The Warriors (44-31) also passed Memphis (44-32) to move into fifth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies lost for the seventh time in eight games, including consecutive home defeats to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics and the Warriors.

Golden State improved to 19-5 since Butler arrived in a trade with the Miami Heat. Memphis dropped to 8-14 since the All-Star break.

The Grizzlies led by four with 3:38 left in the fourth quarter following a floater in the lane by Jackson, but the Warriors regained the lead for good at 123-122 with 2:24 left on two free throws by Butler. Golden State went 8-for-8 on free throws in the final 2:30 minutes.

Curry had 32 points at halftime on 11-of-16 shooting, including 8-for-10 from beyond the arc, leading the Warriors to a 74-66 advantage at the break.

Golden State played without key forward Jonathan Kuminga, who was out with a right pelvic contusion.