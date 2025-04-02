Pakistan’s difficult tour of New Zealand continues, with Mitch Hay leading the home team to a series-clinching victory at Seddon Park.

Mitchell Hay’s rollicking 99 not out, backed by some feisty seam bowling, steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan to take an unbeatable lead in their one-day international (ODI) series.

New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over at Seddon Park, Hamilton, in the second of three ODIs on Wednesday.

Hay’s lusty hitting snapped a mid-innings slump by the hosts as he raced to a career-best score, which included 22 runs off the final over bowled by Mohammad Wasim.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smacked seven fours and as many sixes in his 78-ball innings after going into the middle with New Zealand struggling at 132-5 in the 27th over.

In reply, Pakistan’s top order was in early trouble when Will O’Rourke had Abdullah Shafique (1) caught at first slip in the third over, and in the following over Babar Azam (1) was caught at second slip off Jacob Duffy.

Duffy struck again in his next over with the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. Pakistan were 9-3 in the sixth over, whereas New Zealand at the same stage were 50-0.

Ben Sears entered the attack and took two wickets in his first over, removing Salman Agha for 9 runs and Mohammad Rizwan for 5.

A combination of poor shot selection and some lively seam bowling reduced Pakistan to 32-5 after 12 overs.

Tayyab Tahir (13) and Faheem Ashraf put on 33 for the sixth wicket, and when Haris Rauf retired hurt on 3 runs, his concussion replacement Naseem Shah put on 60 with Ashraf.

Both posted their maiden fifties, with Ashraf scoring 73 off 80 deliveries and Naseem making 51 from 44.

Sears took 5-59 for New Zealand.

Pakistan ineffective with the ball

Earlier, Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl with overcast skies and a green-tinged wicket favouring the bowlers.

New Zealand’s openers Nick Kelly and Rhys Mariu took control early for the home side.

They put on 54 before Kelly, playing his second international, was caught behind for a hard-hitting 31, which included four fours and two sixes.

Debutant Mariu followed soon after for 18 off 25 when a leading edge lobbed up to Azam at mid-off in Wasim’s opening over.

Wasim and Rauf slowed the scoring, and it took Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell until the 16th over to get New Zealand to the 100-run mark.

The introduction of spin brought Mitchell’s innings to a halt for 18, stumped by Rizwan when beaten in the air by Sufyan Moqim. Nicholls went for 22 in the following over.

Michael Bracewell and Muhammad Abbas added only 30 runs in the next 10 overs when Bracewell was caught behind off Wasim for 17.

Pakistan-born Abbas and Hay set about restoring the New Zealand innings with a patient 77-run partnership until Abbas went for 41.

Moqim was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 2-33, while Wasim took 2-78.

The third and final ODI match is at Mount Maunganui on Friday.