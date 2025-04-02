The All-Star centre became only the third player in NBA history to record a 60-point triple-double.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit two free throws with 0.1 seconds left in double overtime, and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 61-point triple-double from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 140-139.

Minnesota trailed by one with 17.7 seconds left when Denver’s Russell Westbrook stole a pass by Anthony Edwards, but he missed a layup at the other end. The Timberwolves raced down and got the ball to Alexander-Walker, who was fouled by Westbrook on a three-point attempt.

Alexander-Walker made the first two free throws to win it while spoiling a career night from Jokic on Tuesday. The three-time MVP never sat after halftime en route to the first game with at least 60 points in his career. His 61 topped De’Aaron Fox’s 60 for the most in a game this season.

Jokic, 30, also had 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

Edwards had 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Alexander-Walker and Julius Randle had 26 points each, and Rudy Gobert finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves (44-32), who have won three straight.

Minnesota was without Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid, who served one-game suspensions for their part in the fight with the Detroit Pistons on Monday night but was able to rally to sweep the four-game season series from the Nuggets. Denver was without starters Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon had 30 points and Christian Braun contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Denver (47-29).

The Timberwolves led 118-117 in the first overtime when Alexander-Walker hit a corner three-pointer and Edwards drained a 19-foot fadeaway to raise the lead to six with 2:17 left.

Jokic and Gordon then hit three-pointers in an 8-2 run that sent the game into a second overtime.

Jokic hit a floater to give the Nuggets a 134-131 lead, but McDaniels and Edwards hit layups to put Minnesota in front. Gordon and Walker traded three-pointers, and Westbrook hit one free throw but missed a second, and the ball went out of bounds.

Jokic was fouled on the ensuing jump ball but split a pair of free throws to set up the final seconds of the night.