Barcelona beat Atletico to set up Real Madrid final in Copa del Rey

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in an El Clasico final in Spain’s Copa del Rey after 5-4 aggregate defeat of Atletico.

Barcelona won 1-0 at Atletico Madrid to reach its first Copa del Rey final in four seasons, setting up a “Clasico” against Real Madrid.

Ferran Torres scored a first-half winner on Wednesday for the Catalan club, which advanced 5-4 on aggregate after a 4-4 draw in the first leg in Barcelona in February.

Madrid eliminated Real Sociedad in extra time on Tuesday, also advancing 5-4 on aggregate. The rivals will meet in the Copa decider for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when Madrid won the title.

It was yet another disappointing home elimination for Atletico after it lost on penalties to Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League last month.

Barcelona, the Copa’s most successful club with 31 trophies, had not made it to the final since 2021, when it beat Athletic Bilbao.

Madrid, in its second final in three seasons, won its 20th title against Osasuna in 2023.

The April 26 final in Seville will mark the third Clasico of the season.

Barcelona won 4-0 in the Spanish league in October and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January. The rivals could also meet in the Champions League this season.

Atletico was trying to make it to the Copa final for the first time since 2013, when it defeated Madrid to win its 10th title.

Diego Simeone’s team had rallied with two late goals to draw the first leg in Barcelona after squandering a 2-0 lead.

Torres scored in the 27th with a nice touch from inside the area after a perfect through ball by Lamine Yamal.

Atletico striker Alexander Sorloth had a goal disallowed for offside in the 69th.