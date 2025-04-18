Man Utd career summed up by ‘Maddest game’ – Maguire

Manchester United scored two goals in two minutes in the closing stages of their Europa League quarterfinal with Lyon.

Harry Maguire said the “maddest game” of his life summed up a topsy-turvy Manchester United career after scoring the winner in a 5-4 victory over Lyon to send his team into the Europa League semifinals.

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, United appeared to be cruising into the last four when they led 2-0 at half-time on Thursday.

Lyon fought back to level at 2-2 before having Corentin Tolisso sent off just before extra time.

Yet the 10 men found themselves 4-2 up with just six minutes of extra time remaining.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Kobbie Mainoo’s cool finish levelled at a raucous Old Trafford before Maguire headed in after being sent forward as a makeshift striker.

Maguire, who joined United for a world record fee for a defender in 2019, has often been a lightning rod for criticism during his time with the Red Devils.

He went from being club captain to dropping out of the team under Erik ten Hag and has struggled to hit top form despite being reintegrated since Ruben Amorim took charge.

“I’ve been here six years now and I’ve had some great times. Some bad times as well,” said Maguire.

“I think that game pretty much summed up my time at this club, to be honest.

“It was an incredible feeling to score that winner in such an important game, in a game that was full of emotion and the strangest, maddest game I’ve ever played in or witnessed.”

United face Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals with the chance to save their season.

Amorim’s men sit 14th in the Premier League and will almost certainly miss out on European football entirely unless they win the Europa League.

“We’re only in the semifinal, so we don’t want to get carried away in terms of winning the competition,” added Maguire.

“This season it’s been so difficult for everyone involved, all the fans, all the players, the staff.

“It’s just been nowhere near good enough and when you get moments like that, and memories you create like that, I think it’s so important for the fans to go home with a smile on their faces.”

Athletic have lost fewer games in LaLiga this season than Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Basques also have the extra motivation of hosting the final at their own San Mames stadium on May 21.

And Maguire knows United must drastically improve on their performances against Lyon if they are to make the final.

“We’ve got to do far better than that if we want to win this competition,” said the England international.

“We can’t be doing that and be leaving it to turn it around in that situation.

“But it does show great spirit, fight, togetherness, and that’s the one thing this group of lads is doing, they’re giving everything.”