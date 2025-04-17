Liverpool captain inks a two-year extension, becoming the second key player after Mohamed Salah to re-sign with the club in the last week.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has extended his contract, with the Dutch centre-back signing to stay at Anfield until 2027, the Premier League club said, ending a protracted saga that had dragged on for several months.

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool in 2017 for a world record fee for a defender, reported to be 75 million pounds ($99m), has been the bedrock of a defence that has helped them win numerous trophies, including a first Premier League title.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy,” van Dijk, 33, said in a statement on Thursday.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Advertisement

Van Dijk follows Egypt striker Mohamed Salah in signing an extension, after the winger committed to the club until 2027, giving manager Arne Slot a huge boost and enabling Liverpool to turn their focus to bringing in reinforcements in the close season.

The runaway leaders are two wins away from clinching a second English Premier League trophy, and record-equalling 20th English league title overall, as Slot’s side stand 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with six games left.