Real Madrid defeated by Arsenal as Champions League holders fail to fire

Real Madrid’s Champions League defence ends with a tame 2-1 defeat in Spain by Arsenal, who claim a 5-1 aggregate win.

Arsenal have defeated defending champion Real Madrid 2-1 to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009 in a match in which VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions.

Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate on Wednesday after a 3-0 first-leg win at home in London last week, keeping alive its chances of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time. They will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

There was no historic comeback for Madrid this time. No late goals, no high drama, no magic at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The defending champion and record 15-time European winner fell short of the last four for the first time since 2020. They were seeking their third Champions League title in four seasons.

Its hopes of staging another comeback on Wednesday, like so many times before in recent years in the Champions League, took a big hit when a five-minute VAR check overturned a penalty for a hold on Kylian Mbappe in the first half with the game tied 0-0.

Arsenal had earlier been awarded a penalty after a video review, but Bukayo Saka missed his spot kick.

Saka was able to put Arsenal ahead from inside the area in the 65th minute, and Madrid could not manage more than an equaliser from Vinicius Junior, a couple of minutes later, following a defensive blunder by William Saliba.

Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the victory by scoring on a breakaway three minutes into stoppage time.

Inter Milan overcome Bayern Munich

Inter Milan reached the last four with a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich after an enthralling 2-2 draw in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie at the San Siro.

After a goalless opening half, Harry Kane put Bayern ahead on the night and level on aggregate seven minutes after the break, but six minutes later, Lautaro Martinez netted for Inter.

Inter then looked to have killed the tie off after another three minutes, when Benjamin Pavard headed in from a corner. But Bayern ensured a nervy finale for the home fans after Eric Dier scored with 14 minutes still remaining.

The hosts held on under severe late pressure and advanced to face Barcelona in the semifinal with the Serie A leaders still on course to complete the treble.