A combined 75 points by Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry against Memphis Grizzlies help the Golden State Warriors qualify for the NBA playoffs vs the Houston Rockets.

Jimmy Butler III scored 38 points and Stephen Curry added 37 as the Golden State Warriors earned the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 121-116 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the National Basketball Association’s play-in round.

A thrilling duel at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Tuesday saw the Warriors hang on after a ferocious second-half fightback by Memphis, who had trailed by as much as 20 points before rallying to edge into the lead late in the game.

But just when Memphis threatened to pull off a famous victory, Curry stepped up with a huge 15-point fourth quarter to shepherd the Warriors to a win that sets up a first-round playoff series against the second-seeded Houston Rockets.

Curry finished with six three-pointers on the night, while Butler led all scorers in another masterful performance from the former Miami Heat talisman.

Post-game, Butler singled out teammate Curry for rescuing the Warriors with a heroic fourth-quarter display.

“I’m telling you, that’s a Batman if I’ve ever seen a Batman – always coming to save the day,” Butler said of Curry.

“You’re never out of any game [with Curry], he’s so poised, so calm and he was a huge part of getting us the victory,” he told TNT television.

“And we’ve got a group of guys that have got a lot of fight, that never give up and we did what we were supposed to do finally.”

Memphis were left pondering what might have been after a rousing second-half fightback that fell just short, losing precious momentum in the third quarter when Ja Morant was forced to leave the floor for several minutes after rolling an ankle.

Desmond Bane led from the front with 30 points while Morant, who returned to the game but was clearly hampered by his injury, finished with 22 points.

The Grizzlies will now face the winner of Wednesday’s other play-in between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks for the final playoff ticket from the Western Conference.

Magic dominate Hawks

In Tuesday’s other play-in game, Cole Anthony scored 26 points off the bench as the Orlando Magic booked their place in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 120-95 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Orlando’s superior production from the bench proved decisive as the Magic clinched the seventh seed.

Orlando will now play the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs, with game one of their best-of-seven series set for Sunday.

Atlanta will face the winner of Wednesday’s play-in clash between Chicago and Miami on Friday to determine the last remaining Eastern Conference berth.

On Tuesday’s evidence, Orlando will head into their meeting with defending champions Boston brimming with confidence after a disciplined performance at both ends of the court.

Cole Anthony and teammate Anthony Black combined for 42 points, including seven three-pointers, to give Orlando the victory.

Orlando centre Wendell Carter Jr led the scoring from the Magic starters with 19 points while Paolo Banchero added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Hawks star Trae Young led the Atlanta scoring with 28 points before being ejected late in the fourth quarter.

After a back-and-forth start to the first quarter in which the lead changed hands six times, Orlando seized control of the contest with an 18-4 run that propelled the Magic into a 32-17 lead heading into the second quarter.

Although Atlanta closed the gap to three points in the third period, a 41-21 Orlando fourth-quarter margin closed out a convincing win for the home side.