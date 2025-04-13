Liverpool beat West Ham to move within six points of Premier League title

Virgil van Dijk scores late to send Liverpool 13 points clear and to the verge of clinching their 20th league title.

Virgil van Dijk has spared Liverpool’s blushes with a late winner to beat West Ham 2-1 and edge to within six points of the Premier League title.

Andy Robertson’s own goal four minutes from time on Sunday had given the lowly Hammers a deserved equaliser after Luis Diaz put Liverpool in front early on at Anfield.

Van Dijk, though, swiftly restored the lead to show Liverpool retain the mentality of champions, even if they are running out of steam in the closing stages of the season.

Liverpool’s lead over second-placed Arsenal now stretches to 13 points with six games remaining.

A record-equalling 20th English top-flight title could come as early as next Sunday if Liverpool win at Leicester and Arsenal lose away to Ipswich.

The stage was set before kickoff for Mohamed Salah to be the hero as the Egyptian was given a huge ovation just days after ending speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract with Liverpool.

Salah started with the intention of making sure he was the focus of attention as young left back Ollie Scarles struggled to cope with the Premier League’s top scorer.

The 32-year-old has failed to score in seven of his last eight Liverpool games as his sensational early season form has tailed off.

But he still managed to set a new Premier League record by registering his 45th goal or assist of the campaign, the most ever in a 38-game season.

Salah outmuscled Scarles on the touchline and sprinted clear before an inch-perfect cross for Diaz allowed the Colombian to tap in for his 15th goal of the season on 18 minutes.

Defeat saw West Ham slip to 17th in the table, but they had a series of chances to take at least a point.

The fatigue that has seen Liverpool struggle recently was in evidence again as they had goalkeeper Alisson Becker to thank for moving another three points closer to the title.

Alisson brilliantly tipped Mohammed Kudus’s attempted chip onto the bar during the visitors’ first serious attack.

Jarrod Bowen had West Ham’s best chance to level when he failed to beat Alisson when one-on-one with the Brazilian before he turned away another powerful drive by Kudus.

When West Ham did finally find the net, it was thanks to two of Liverpool’s most experienced defenders.

Robertson and van Dijk both went for the same ball, and the Scotland captain diverted Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross into his own net.

The goal suddenly sparked Liverpool into life after a listless second half as a deflected effort from Diaz went over the bar.

Van Dijk took just three minutes to make amends for the equaliser as he powered in Alexis Mac Allister’s corner.

The Dutchman kissed the badge in celebration, a potential nod to him reportedly being close to following Salah in signing a new contract.

There was still more drama to come as Niclas Fullkrug hit the bar for West Ham in stoppage time.

But Liverpool held out to take another step towards the title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

“These things [the own goal] unfortunately happen, and it was time to make it right,” van Dijk told Sky Sports after the match.

“On to the next one. I am very happy to captain my 100th game for Liverpool. It was an emotional day [being so close to the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster], and that was the main focus. One step closer to all our dreams.

“Everyone knows how much I love this club, and let’s see what next week will look like.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday, relegation-threatened Ipswich Town held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, denying the hosts the chance to inject new momentum into their bid for a place in next season’s Champions League.

The draw pushed Chelsea into the last of the five Champions League spots but one point ahead of Newcastle United, who were due to play Manchester United later on Sunday and have a further game in hand. Ipswich remained in 18th place and almost certain to return to the second tier next season.

Meanwhile, an error-strewn performance by Tottenham Hotspur saw them lose 4-2 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, their fourth loss in six Premier League games, deepening coach Ange Postecoglou’s crisis but easing the hosts’ relegation worries.

Wolves made the most of West Ham United’s 2-1 loss away to Liverpool to go 16th in the table on 35 points, ahead of the Hammers on goal difference and 14 points clear of 17th-placed Ipswich with six games to play.