McIlroy sets up a final round showdown with DeChambea as the Northern Irishman seeks an elusive first Green Jacket and career Grand Slam in golf.

Rory McIlroy has stormed to the top of the Masters leaderboard with an electrifying third round that included two eagles to finish two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and on the doorstep of winning the elusive career Grand Slam in golf.

To reach the promised land of a career Grand Slam, McIlroy will have to get past the big-hitting American who delivered some late fireworks on Saturday to set up a high-profile final-round showdown that will be a rematch of their battle at last year’s US Open.

DeChambeau, who took advantage of a late collapse by McIlroy to win last year’s title, earned a spot in Sunday’s final pairing at Augusta when he drained a monstrous 48-foot birdie putt from off the green at the closing par-four 18th.

It will be just the fourth time in the last 30 years that the final pairing of a major will feature two multiple major champions.

“It will be the grandest stage that we’ve had in a long time, and I’m excited for it,” DeChambeau said after a three-under-par 69 brought him to 10 under on the week and two shots back of McIlroy.

The pairing presents McIlroy with the opportunity to get revenge against the American, who handed him a gut-wrenching loss at last year’s US Open, but McIlroy said he prefers not to think of it that way.

“The big thing is not to make it a rematch and just stay in my own little world,” said McIlroy, who shot a six-under 66 on Saturday and is 12-under par for the tournament.

McIlroy looked focused as he walked to the clubhouse after tapping in for par on 18, knowing that in 24 hours, he could be sliding on a Green Jacket and finally ending an 11-year hunt to win all four of golf’s major championships.

“Tomorrow in that final group is going to be a little rowdy and a little loud,” he said.

“I’m just going to have to settle in and really try to keep myself in my own little bubble, keep my head down and approach tomorrow with the same attitude that I have tried to approach the last three days with.”

Rory McIlroy separated from the field in his third round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/LEFTZbXoRw — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2025

‘What dreams are made of’

DeChambeau, who birdied three of his final four holes for a third-round 69, beamed a big smile and high-fived his delirious fans after his final hole heroics as the sun began to set on Augusta National.

“That’s what dreams are made of right there,” he said.

“Two behind, couldn’t ask for anything more. Super excited for the challenge ahead.”

DeChambeau, who returned to the range to practise iron shots after his round, said he also expects an electric atmosphere on Sunday.

“I feed into the crowd, especially the patrons here, and they give that energy back,” he said.

“It’s a cool feeling and I used that a couple times today.”

McIlroy got his round off to a scorching start, going birdie-eagle-birdie en route to becoming the first player to begin a round at the Masters with six consecutive threes, leapfrogging overnight leader Justin Rose amid pristine scoring conditions.

After starting the day three shots back of Rose, McIlroy led by as many as four on the front nine but cooled off around the turn with bogeys on eight and 10.

He birdied 13 to seize the momentum back and his soaring approach shot on the par-five 15th set up a six-foot eagle putt that he coolly converted to regain his four-shot lead.

But DeChambeau would not go away, drilling birdies on 15 and 16 before his dramatic putt on 18 to keep the two-time US Open champion’s dream of capturing a first Masters title alive.

While the focus on Sunday will be on the McIlroy-DeChambeau pairing, plenty of other marquee names are also in the hunt.

Canadian Corey Conners is four back and in solo third place while former Masters champion Patrick Reed and last year’s runner-up Ludvig Aberg are two shots further adrift.

World number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler is among four players lurking seven shots behind, heading into what should be a thrilling finale on Sunday.

“We both want to win really, really badly, and there’s a lot of great players behind us too,” DeChambeau said.

“Got to be mindful of that and focus. It’s about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best.”